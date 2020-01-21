The truth about recreating Paul Walker for Fast and the Furious

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

The 2013 dying of Quick and Livid franchise mainstay Paul Walker got here as a shock to everybody. Walker, who portrayed the kind-hearted Einstein behind the wheel Brian O’Conner within the motion franchise, was simply 40 years outdated when he died in a single-vehicle crash. He was additionally in the midst of filming Livid 7, leaving director James Wan and author Chris Morgan to determine what to do with Walker’s character and the way greatest to honor the actor in what could be his closing look on display.

Wan, Morgan, and the parents at studio Common Photos determined to have Brian O’Conner retire from the lifetime of avenue racing quite than be killed off in Livid 7. Thus, it was essential to implement CGI expertise to successfully carry the actor again to life to finish Brian’s narrative arc on this approach. The tip consequence was a visually spectacular, emotionally touching tribute to Walker and his Quick and Livid character, however the journey to get there was something however easy.

Looper lately spoke with Invoice Brzeski, the manufacturing designer of Livid 7, who revealed the reality about recreating Paul Walker for the seventh Quick and Livid movie.