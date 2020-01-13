The Twilight Zone: CBS All Access announces the cast for season 2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Billy Porter attends the 2020 Nationwide Board Of Overview Gala on January 08, 2020 in New York Metropolis. (Photograph by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures)

CBS All Entry reveals the forged and episode titles for The Twilight Zone season 2. Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin and Jenna Elfman will star.

CBS All Entry introduced the names of the forged for The Twilight Zone season 2.

In line with a report from Deadline, Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Gillian Jacobs, and Chris Meloni will star within the new season.

Blogger Tavi Gevinson, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata may also seem in episodes of the present’s second season.

Along with the forged announcement, Deadline additionally reported a couple of of the brand new episode titles of The Twilight Zone season 2. We shared the episode titles under, through Deadline:

“Downtime”

“The Who of You”

“A Human Face”

“8”

“Among The Untrodden”

“Meet In The Middle”

In line with the report, Jordan Peele may also be narrating the collection in addition to writing the episode “Downtime” for the second season. “Downtime” options Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.

For individuals who don’t know, The Twilight Zone anthology collection premiered in 1959 and lasted till 1964 and was hosted by its creator Rod Serling. I beloved that present and used to look at each week. It at all times starred up-and-coming actors and actresses like Billy Mumy (Misplaced In Area) and William Shatner (Star Trek), who went on to have nice skilled success after showing within the collection.

The present takes on a regular basis folks and locations them in unusual and strange conditions. Within the reboot collection, it’s set within the current day, however the premise is essentially the identical. It focuses on folks overcoming good and evil. The doesn’t essentially give attention to the monsters within the tales, however as an alternative, it focuses on the folks within the tales. It’s nice there can be a second season of the collection, and I can’t wait to see what’s subsequent.

The Twilight Zone season 2 is coming to CBS All Entry in 2020. Keep tuned for extra details about the collection.