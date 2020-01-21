The UK landmarks that trigger the most road accidents

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk

The British landmarks with probably the most recorded crashes of their neighborhood have been unveiled by knowledge, maybe attributable to drivers rubbernecking to soak up the sights.

Accident knowledge for 2013 to 2018 has been used to listing the 10 well-known properties, monuments and spectacles throughout the nation the place motorists have had collisions.

Topping the listing is Buckingham Palace, with greater than 200 recorded street accidents spanning the six yr interval.

Streets across the perimeter of the Queen’s London residence had 203 recorded crashes between 2013 and 2018.

Whereas it is unlikely that every one these accidents would have been attributable to motorists taking within the view of the 317 yr outdated property, the evaluation says the constructing is seen from all of the roads the place collisions happened and due to this fact it can’t be discounted.

Choose Automobile Leasing, which performed the examine, used Tottenham Hotspur’s new soccer stadium in North London for instance of how points of interest could cause incidents.

Accident charges on roads across the stadium had been in contrast earlier than and after development started.

Within the years 2013 and 2014 when the outdated White Hart Lane stadium was standing, there was a complete of 17 accidents with a mean of eight.5 per yr.

As soon as development of the brand new facility started on the web site between 2015 and 2018, there was a pointy spike to 47 accidents, averaging round 12 per yr – a 39 per cent rise in crashes.

The development of Tottenham Hotspur’s new state-of-the-art stadium was used for instance of how a roadside attraction can influence crash statistics

The car leasing agency reviewed Division for Transport crash knowledge for roads round 50 of the UK’s most iconic sights to call the highest 10 most harmful landmarks to drive previous.

It named Buckingham Palace probably the most harmful of all UK landmarks to drive previous, averaging 34 accidents yearly.

It was one among three landmarks in London that made it into the highest 10 listing together with the Homes of Parliament (79 accidents) and St Paul’s Cathedral (40 accidents).

High 10 most harmful landmarks within the UK to drive previous 1. Buckingham Palace, London: 203 accidents 2. Brighton Pier, Brighton: 124 accidents three. The Scott Monument, Edinburgh: 89 accidents four. Homes of Parliament, London: 79 accidents 5. Stonehenge, Wiltshire: 60 accidents 6. Angel of The North, Gateshead: 53 accidents 7. Humber Bridge, Yorkshire: 49 accidents eight. St. Paul’s Cathedral, London: 40 accidents 9. Blackpool Tower, Blackpool: 30 accidents 10. Windsor Citadel, Berkshire: 26 accidents Supply: Choose Automobile Leasing evaluation of Division for Transport knowledge offered for THINK! marketing campaign’s Crash Map

Some 89 accidents had been recorded close to the Scott Monument in Edinburgh, based on DfT knowledge

Ministers are nonetheless debating if a £2bn tunnel below Stonehenge to take away a infamous bottleneck on the A303 from London to the south-west is possible. Some 60 crashes had been recorded close-by in the course of the 6-year interval reviewed

Additionally making the rankings was Stonehenge, with 60 collisions within the final six years alone alongside the A303 that passes the attraction.

Ministers are at the moment at loggerheads about whether or not to go forward with a £2billion mission to construct a tunnel below the historic web site.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is believed to be in full assist of the scheme, which goals to take away a infamous bottleneck on the A303 from London to the south-west and restore some tranquility to the long-lasting setting.

Nonetheless, the Treasury is considered involved that the mission just isn’t good worth for cash. There are already different routes to the west nation on the M4 and M5.

The Authorities has launched a evaluation of strategic roads.

Additionally among the many listing of harmful landmarks to cross was the Angel of the North in Gateshead, with most accidents between 2013 and 2018 occurring on the A1 working previous it

Second in Choose Automobile Leasing’s listing of rubbernecking sights was Brighton Pier, the place there have been 124 crashes on roads close to the costal setting between 2013 and 2018, based on the DfT’s THINK! marketing campaign crash map.

In third was Scott Monument within the centre of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, the place 89 crashes had been recorded.

Different notable inclusions had been the Angel of the North (53 crashes), Humber Bridge (49 accidents), Blackpool Tower (30 shunts) and Windsor Citadel (28 collisions).