The ultimate camouflage: Highly venomous snake hides itself in a pile of electrical cords

December 27, 2019
  • Snake catcher Tony Harrison was referred to as out to take away a red-bellied black snake
  • The extremely venomous reptile hid in a pile of purple, black and orange wires 
  • However Mr Harrison did not take lengthy to seek out and care for the well-hidden snake

A extremely venomous red-bellied black snake proved arduous to seek out after it hid amongst a pile cords.

The camouflaged reptile tried to hide itself among the many throng of black, purple and orange wires earlier than a snake catcher was referred to as out to take away it.

Snake catcher Tony Harrison was requested to take away the snake from a house in Logan, south of Brisbane, on Friday.

‘Discuss a needle in a haystack,’ he stated throughout a reside video of the seize, which he posted on Fb.

Regardless of the problem recognizing the snake, it did not take lengthy for Mr Harrison to take away the 40cm-long animal.

The ‘cranky’ snake was attempting to chunk something it might, he advised 7 Information. 

