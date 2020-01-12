The ultimate insult? Former Jamie’s Italian restaurant is to be turned into a McDonald’s

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 13:04 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:10 EST, 12 January 2020

He’s the movie star chef who banged the drum for wholesome consuming and railed towards junk meals, just for his restaurant empire to spectacularly collapse.

And now Jamie Oliver has been dealt one other blow after considered one of his mothballed Italian branches is ready to be transformed right into a McDonald’s.

The worldwide quick meals chain snapped up the property in Guildford, Surrey, and on Monday was granted council planning permission to put in two of their iconic LED golden arches logos.

Different paperwork define the world’s largest quick meals chain’s intention to refurbish the constructing in accordance with the McDonald’s model.

The Jamie’s Italian department shut in Might final 12 months and a planning utility was accredited in August 2019 to vary the location’s use to permit it to be a takeaway.

An utility letter additionally revealed plans to change the constructing and set up new gear on the roof.

The TV prepare dinner, 44, will doubtless be dismayed on the McDonald’s takeover, having inspired shoppers to stray away from processed fatty meals all through his profession.

He championed a marketing campaign to ban junk meals in colleges, which received help from the federal government and enforced in 2015.

The favored faculty dinner Turkey Twizzlers had been blacklisted as a part of this well being drive, to the outcry of many pupils.

In Might final 12 months, Oliver watched his Italian chain crumble after earnings nosedived and eye-watering money owed of £71.5million piled up.

Some 22 of his eating places shut – solely three at Gatwick Airport stay open – and over 1,000 workers misplaced their jobs.

Folks on social media had been fast to poke enjoyable at Oliver, with one describing McDonald’s takeover as ‘prime trolling’.

Jamie Oliver arrives to talk to members of the media after talking with regards to childhood weight problems at Parliament’s Well being and Social Care Committee in London in 2018

In January he and his spouse Jools – with whom he has 5 youngsters -live in a £eight.9million north London mansion

One man known as Ian tweeted: ‘Considered one of Jamie Oliver’s previous restaurant websites in Guildford is wanting prefer it’s going to be turned in to a McDonalds. Oh pleasant irony.’

Rowan Powell chimed in: ‘Seems to be like McDonalds had the final snigger!’

The TV star based Jamie’s Italian in 2008 together with his ex-mentor Gennaro Contaldo and shortly swelled the corporate’s presence to 40 retailers nationwide.

Oliver, who shot to fame with a number of TV reveals and prepare dinner books, has netted an estimated £240million since coming into the general public eye.

In January he and his spouse Jools – with whom he has 5 youngsters – snapped up a £6million 16th Century mansion in Essex.

Additionally they personal a mansion in Hampstead, north London, value £eight.9million.

McDonald’s, Jamie Oliver and Guildford Borough Council have been contacted for remark.