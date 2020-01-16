The Undertaker Spotted At WWE Performance Center

The highway to WrestleMania is arising quickly and that all the time means discuss of The Undertaker having a match will definitely come up. This newest growth in all probability gained’t cease these rumors from circulating.

The Undertaker is on the WWE Efficiency Heart right this moment in Orlando, Florida. Clearly, with the Royal Rumble subsequent week, that timing could be very attention-grabbing. To date right this moment, Undertaker not been contained in the ring. He has been reviewing final night time’s WWE NXT TV episode with the roster, giving recommendation and suggestions to the roster.

The Undertaker may do much more than simply communicate to the WWE NXT roster about final night time’s present. He may get some reps within the ring as effectively.

We’ll need to see if The Undertaker returns on the Royal Rumble, but it surely was actually a cool second for the NXT roster to have The Lifeless Man pay them a go to right this moment.