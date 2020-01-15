The Undertaker’s Hearse Shows Up In London For WWE’s BT Sport Move

WWE left Sky Sports activities ending a 30 yr relationship. Now they’re on BT Sport and there may be fairly a promotional marketing campaign happening.

The Useless Man’s well-known journey has appeared in London. It’s fairly stunning and a pleasant piece of promoting as properly. BT Sport uploaded a video displaying a passerby who didn’t know the best way to take seeing this legendary automobile with the next caption:

How would you react for those who noticed The Undertaker’s hearse within the the center of London?

Loads of WWE Superstars like Paige, Charlotte Aptitude, and Andrade made the journey to London. Stephanie McMahon got here alongside as properly to assist kick off WWE’s programming for his or her new UK community.