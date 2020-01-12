The Undisputed Era Celebrates After WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

The Undisputed Period made their presence felt throughout the closing moments of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. They’ve a giant match in opposition to Imperium at Worlds Collide and the gold plated NXT secure fired the primary shot in a giant method.

After they beat down Imperium on their house soil, The Undisputed Period celebrated in Blackpool. Kyle O’Reilly despatched out an Instagram put up exhibiting that the 4 of them had a good time over the pond.

RULE BRITANNIA #nxttakeoverblackpool2

Adam Cole additionally despatched out a tweet saying: ” When you’ve been dwelling underneath a rock…the Undisputed ERA runs WWE. Then, Now, Eternally.”

Let’s simply see if Imperium takes a visit to Full Sail Area earlier than Worlds Collide.