The untold truth of Lex Luthor

While you consider Lex Luthor, Superman’s best enemy, what involves thoughts first? The mad scientist with outrageous schemes? The sleek billionaire behind the scenes? He is all that and way more, and his uncooked hatred for his Kryptonian nemesis has pushed him to do some outrageous issues over time. Lex has had a planet that worshipped him as a hero, carved out a surprisingly illustrious political path, and created a rating of synthetic life kinds. He is hatched twisted plans and been pleased to kill innocents alongside the way in which. Lex’s hatred for Superman has been felt throughout the DC Comics multiverse, with Lexes of many Earths experiencing successes and failures of their very own towards their arch-rival. Every so often, a heroic Lex has even appeared — though that is often as a result of the universe in query was so twisted that good and evil had been reversed.
It doesn’t matter what actuality he is in, Luthor is a calculating genius whose primary weak point is his personal cussed pleasure — however there’s extra to the story than that, and even if you happen to’re a DC diehard, there are in all probability elements of the story that you have missed. That is the untold fact of Lex Luthor.
Paging Dr. Luthorstein
Whilst a youngster, Lex cherished making issues, and his super-genius led him to give you some great creations. Due to his then-pal Superboy, he received a lab that allowed him to make his first clever life type. Sadly, when Superboy unintentionally destroyed it, it kicked off years of pathological hatred. Luthor later created one of many many variations of Superman’s delightfully “perfect imperfect duplicate” Bizarro. After all, he escaped Lex’s clutches and kidnapped Lois Lane, placing her by way of hazard with a purpose to save her. Extra horrifically, Lex took the lifeless, glowing skeleton of Doomsday, patched him up, and had him assault Washington, D.C. Was Lex mad on the authorities? Nope! He simply needed to show to Darkseid that Doomsday was fastened earlier than handing him over. He had a debt to pay, in spite of everything. On a extra constructive be aware, an alternate Earth model of Luthor created the Matrix that later grew to become a brand new model of Supergirl.
Creating his personal worst enemy
All through his teenage years, Lex Luthor would invent a wacky system to commit a criminal offense, get caught by Superboy, and be thrown into juvenile detention. Fortuitously for Lex, even his repeated schemes did not trigger him to get tried as an grownup, however his luck ran out when he turned 18 after a surprisingly mundane scheme involving unlawful withdrawals from ATMs, and he went to jail this time. That motivated Lex to take issues to a way more murderous degree, launching satellites into orbit that gave him superpowers in addition to the power to destroy the Earth. He demanded a showdown along with his previous foe, however Superboy beat Lex along with his wits as a substitute of simply his powers, giving him the boldness to vary his persona to Superman and turn into the chief of Earth’s heroes. That was not the end result poor Lex hoped for. Simply as Superboy unintentionally turned Lex evil, so too did Lex make Superboy extra succesful than ever.
Angela Blake, or I Hate Everybody, Particularly Me
Presumably Luthor’s most demented scheme was the Angela Blake affair. Superman rushed off to attempt to save this lady from an incurable illness, and whereas Lex had him lifeless to rights with a brand new super-weapon, he simply could not stand to kill her too. Lex naturally kidnapped her, cured her, they usually fell in love. (Stockholm Syndrome, anybody?) Love conquered all, together with his hatred of Superman, they usually teamed as much as rid Metropolis of crime and defend the Earth from invaders.
When it got here time for Lex to marry Angela, she and Superman disappeared in a flash of sunshine. What fiend would damage this pleased day? Why, it was Lex himself! Over his protests, some Lexbots captured him. They defined that he had killed the true Angela, cloned her, gave her a illness that he knew he might remedy, after which gave himself amnesia about the entire thing. Why? As a byzantine lure for Superman, in fact. Lex hated Superman a lot that he would not even let himself have happiness.
New Luthor, goodbye Lexor
The individuals of Lexor named their planet after Lex after he saved them from extinction accidentally, even constructing a statue in his honor. After one notably ugly loss to Superman, Lex left Earth and determined to drink in Lexor’s adulation, even marrying a local and having a son. He saved stewing over Superman repeatedly besting him regardless of his in any other case pleased life. After discovering an historical battle swimsuit, he examined it out on his personal individuals because the “Mystery Marauder” — and when Superman confirmed as much as take him again to jail, Lex was not solely revealed to be a villain, he shot a beam at Superman that bounced off and destroyed the planet. (Whoops.) At the least it gave Lex an excuse to hate Superman much more. Lex saved the battlesuit as a part of his “New Luthor” identification that made him a extra even match for Large Blue.
Pocket stuffed with pleasure
Again and again, Luthor’s overwhelming weak point was his overwhelming pleasure. Even the heroic Luthors of different realities fell prey to their very own ego. For instance, the Alexander Luthor of the Pocket Universe (created by the Time Trapper — do not ask) by no means met Superboy and thus by no means had the accident that warped him into turning into a prison. In an effort to assist the lacking Superboy’s dad and mom discover him, he unintentionally unleashed criminals from the Phantom Zone. Reasonably than use the Inexperienced Kryptonite he discovered to weaken them after which Gold Kryptonite to remove their powers, Alexander insisted on attempting to beat them along with his personal ingenuity. He failed, getting everybody on his planet killed, although at the least he received Superman to assist win the day. He additionally made certain his best creation, the Supergirl Matrix, lived on. Simply since you’re the neatest man in your planet does not imply you understand every little thing.
President(s) Luthor
In 2000, a nation tainted with scandal turned to the person who restored an earthquake-ravaged Gotham Metropolis: Lex Luthor. His presidential platform noticed him promising to make use of his expertise to raised humanity and get rid of fossil fuels — and he gained in a landslide, solely being faraway from workplace when he was caught confessing to buying and selling arms with Darkseid with a purpose to beat an in any other case invincible foe. Batman outsmarted him and even managed to strip Lex of his fortune. The one unrealistic a part of this storyline? Luthor needed to go away workplace.
Within the DC “Elseworlds” story Superman: Purple Son, Superman grew up within the Soviet Union and finally got here to rule it. In the meantime, Luthor put his genius to good use in opposing the Soviet super-menace, they usually had a standoff till Brainiac got here alongside to power them to cooperate. When Superman sacrificed himself to save lots of the world, Lex was lastly in a position to rule it. Nonetheless, this Lex’s world was freed from violence, want, starvation, and illness as life expectancy elevated exponentially and the state withered away. It is the most effective of Adam Smith and Karl Marx!
Alan Moore and the Luthor-Brainiac Staff
Because the self-professed two smartest beings within the galaxy, Lex Luthor and Braniac usually teamed up, and their plans usually went awry as they tried to double-cross one another. In “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow,”‘ the basic iteration of the group reaches a horrifying conclusion. Luthor discovered the stays of his previous ally within the snow and deliberate on finding out them; as a substitute, Brainiac’s head reactivated and took over Lex’s physique. What worse destiny might Luthor face than to be mentally dominated by another person? Later, Lex quickly received management of his physique again and begged his previous good friend Lana Lang to kill him. After she snapped his neck, Brainiac managed to maneuver round Luthor’s grotesque corpse till rigor mortis kicked in. Even Luthor deserved a kinder destiny. That is legendary author Alan Moore at his most twisted, bringing a becoming if demented finish to the person who hated Superman greater than another.
Spawn of Luthor
Even the best-meaning kids of Luthor have finally turned to a lifetime of crime. His daughter Alexis Luthor of Earth-16 was considered with suspicion partly as a result of on this Earth, Lex was profitable in killing Superman. All she needed was a cheerful life along with her boyfriend Damian Wayne, the Batman of that actuality, however even he wasn’t keen to confess he was courting her in public. So like several Luthor pushed to the sting, she reprogrammed a bunch of robots to go on a rampage.
Alexander Luthor, Jr., the son of the heroic Lex of Earth-Three, performed an enormous position within the Disaster on Infinite Earths, even seeming to save lots of the Superman and Lois of Earth-2 and Superboy-Prime in a paradise pocket dimension. Nicely, paradise wasn’t all it was cracked as much as be, so he escaped and brought on the Infinite Disaster in a bid to re-establish the Multiverse. Ultimately, he was defeated and the Lex of our actuality tracked him down, killed him, and framed his other-dimensional self for his crimes.
Lex Luthor’s pets had been dastardly, too. Within the Krypto The Superdog cartoon, Lex’s pet iguana Ignatius was fairly clever and petulant — not as evil as his grasp, however completely keen to harm others on a whim. He was additionally as seemingly to make use of a pointed verbal zinger as a laser beam.
Luthors of many Earths
The Multiverse was all the time one of many extra entertaining facets of the DC Universe, particularly when completely different variations of the identical character would meet one another. The “real” model of DC was Earth-1, whereas Earth-2 housed the Golden Age variations of the characters. Earth-Three was the fact the place good and evil received flipped. Superman was Ultraman right here, and his evil friends Owlman, Superwoman, Johnny Fast, and Energy Ring had been continuously battling towards the protector of humanity, red-bearded super-genius Alexander Luthor. On a world the place he was the one hero, he saved preventing regardless that he knew he had little probability of successful.
Whereas Superman usually met and teamed up along with his Earth-2 counterpart, Lex by no means fairly received alongside along with his other-dimensional selves. Take Earth-2’s Alexei Luthor. Whereas Earth-1 Lex largely simply needed to rule the world and obtain reward, Alexei Luthor loved killing only for the enjoyable of it. When Lex realized that Alexei and Ultraman had been teaming as much as destroy Earth-1 and Earth-2, even Lex wasn’t able to annihilate his dwelling universe. Reluctantly, he turned towards them and sided with Superman to save lots of the day.
Lex Luthors chances are you’ll not have heard of
A really fearsome model of the character wasLex Lemur, the arch-foe of Tremendous Squirrel and the Simply’a Lotta Animals of Earth C Minus. That is an alternate world of Earth C, the place Captain Carrot drew the adventures of the JLA as his day job.
Leslie Luthor was a distaff model of Lex created by Fifth-dimensional imp Mr. Myxzptlk to trouble Superwoman after he grew so peeved at Superman for loving Lois Lane that he gender-flipped your entire world. Alexandra Luthor, in the meantime, was married to Alexander Luthor, however when he sacrificed himself to assist Superman, she grew to become twisted, sought revenge, and began to seek advice from herself as Lex.
Lexo is the key identification of Lex on Earth-64, the place was enormously aided by Lois Lane, who was not solely in love with him, however helped him along with his villainy. Lex of Earth-51 had a reliable beef with Superman. Simply as Lex was prepared to surrender a lifetime of crime and marry Lana Lang, Superman got here waltzing in to cease the marriage and swept Lana off her ft. Like several particular person would after being confronted with this case, Lex opted to turn into an area pirate.
Lastly, the Lex of Earth-34 received even on the romance rating by marrying Lois Lane, having a son named Larry, and making Superman depressing.
Complete lotta Lexes
On Earth-167, Lex gave himself superpowers with some chemical compounds on a world the place Clark Kent had no particular talents. Lex grew to become Superman and Clark grew to become Batman in a particular Courageous and the Daring team-up, and the heroic Lex wound up sacrificing himself ultimately.
Earth-148’s Lex was additionally an excellent man, and along with his companion Clayface, teamed with Earth-1’s Batman and Superman to assist cease their world’s evil Batman and Superman. In the long run, Lex hypnotized the dangerous guys into pondering that they had been good, and the plan labored. If solely it had been that easy…
In Superman: Dashing Bullets, Superman was raised by Thomas and Martha Wayne, leaving Lex unopposed in Smallville and Metropolis. Shifting to Gotham for a problem, he got here into contact with some chemical compounds that gave him a everlasting smile and a pale complexion that needs to be acquainted to any DC Comics fan.
Probably the most profitable Lex of all time? Why, that is the Lex Luthor of Earth-149, the villain of the Loss of life of Superman story. He managed to idiot Superman into pondering he lastly went straight as he developed a remedy for most cancers. Repeated makes an attempt on his life by the mob solely bolstered the concept that Lex was reformed. As a substitute, he was merely ready for a chance to nook Kal-El on a satellite tv for pc and zap him with Inexperienced Kryptonite. Poor Lex wasn’t conscious there was a Supergirl who was able to take her cousin’s place, and he was despatched to the Phantom Zone as punishment.
Add Comment