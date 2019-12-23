The untold truth of Stargirl

As talked about earlier than, Courtney Whitmore spent a while within the revived Justice Society of America, a staff that upheld the legacy of each its unique founders and the newer incarnations of just about each different hero who had been round within the ’40s. It was whereas she was part of that staff that she met and commenced a romantic relationship with one of the crucial notable icons of the Golden Age: Billy Batson, aka Captain Marvel, however higher recognized as of late as Shazam. This could find yourself being not solely the weirdest piece of Stargirl’s historical past however most likely one of many weirdest items of Billy’s. And contemplating his arch-nemesis is a speaking, telepathic caterpillar from area, that is saying one thing.

The difficulty right here was that Courtney was 16 years previous. For the readers, that is not truly a giant deal in any respect. Everyone knows that Billy can also be a youngster, and that it is simply the magic phrase and the thunderous increase of a lightning bolt that provides him the physique of an grownup when it is time go go do magical superhero stuff. Sadly for these two star-crossed lovers, the remainder of the Justice Society was fully unaware of this truth. Courtney herself solely came upon after they had been on a mission collectively that noticed Billy briefly lose his powers. To them, they had been simply a few good-hearted youngsters having enjoyable, however to the remainder of the JSA, it appeared like this Zachary Levi-lookin’, grown-ass man with Superman powers was relationship their very underage teammate.

Ultimately, it obtained to the purpose the place Jay Garrick, the unique Flash, confronted Shazam concerning the relationship in JSA #59 and demanded some solutions. Moderately than simply telling Grandpa Flash what the deal was, Billy determined that it was higher to only give up the JSA and have your complete staff suppose that he was a pedophile so as to preserve his id a secret from a number of the most reliable heroes of all time. He additionally broke it off with Courtney in the identical situation, explaining that whereas he really cared about her, he did not wish to run the danger of getting the staff deal with him poorly as a result of he was a youngster with tremendous powers. The staff that, you already know, had a number of youngsters with tremendous powers, together with the one he was speaking to at that second, and who had been now most likely going to inform Superman that he was a toddler predator the subsequent time they obtained along with the Justice League for Thanksgiving.

The Knowledge of Solomon ain’t precisely what it is cracked as much as be, people.