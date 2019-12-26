The unusual gifts the Royal Family gives its members during the holiday season revealed

PresentsReuters

The Royal Household could have one other definition of entering into the festive temper as a result of they appear to have a peculiar present giving custom.

Reportedly, the Royal Household will spend Christmas at Sandringham Home – the Queen’s Norfolk property, aside from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who’ve determined to present the annual festivities a miss this yr. Nonetheless, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are anticipated to get entangled within the giving of presents – which has been recognized to trigger a stir contained in the royal family.

In response to royal professional Richard Fitzwilliams, the royals handout “cheap and jokey” presents to at least one one other and open them on Christmas Eve. We have now to say that their present giving ceremony could also be purely symbolic as a result of the true items are giving to Royals by Royals all year long.

Meghan MarkleReuters

The royal professional recalled a few of the extra outrageous items gifted inside the Royal Household, together with a bathroom seat given by Princess Anne to Prince Charles whereas on one other event, Prince Harry gave his grandmother, the Queen, a bathe cap with a naughty slogan.

In response to Mr. Fitzwilliams, the most recent members of the Royal Household are susceptible to creating gaffs relating to items, he recollects the time when Princess Diana made the error of shopping for costly presents.

Mr. Fitzwilliams advised Categorical.co.uk: “Royals purchase presents for one another which might be notoriously low-cost and jokey. Nicely, it seems like Meghan Markle could also be steering away from any embarrassment all the way in which in the USA. Nicely, the Royal Household’s jokey custom is lovely. Because the really luxurious presents are extra an all yr spherical factor with the Royal Household.