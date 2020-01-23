The upcoming second series of Baptiste could be the last

The BBC introduced on Wednesday that The Lacking spin-off Baptiste could be returning for a second run – and it’s now being reported that sequence two might effectively be the present’s final.

Jack Williams, who alongside together with his brother Harry is the author and managing director of Baptiste’s prodcution firm Two Brother Footage, informed Deadline that he expects the sophomore season to be the final outing for the retired detective.

He mentioned, “Julien Baptiste is back for one more case. I expect it will be the last time we see him and we will be saying goodbye to the character.”

In the meantime Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw has joined the solid for the second sequence, enjoying a British ambassador named Emma Chambers, entire household disappears while on a snowboarding vacation within the Hungarian mountains.

On becoming a member of the present, Shaw mentioned, “I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

In the meantime Jack and Harry Williams said in a joint assertion that they have been delighted to welcome Shaw to the solid.

They mentioned, “It’s a privilege to work once more with the mesmerising Tchéky Karyo who has created an iconic character. And this year he’ll be joined by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress who we’ve wanted to work with for some time. We can’t wait to see the two of them together. ”

A premiere date for the brand new sequence is but to be introduced.