The Usos Return To WWE SmackDown

The Usos have been out of motion for a while. They haven’t been on tv since round SummerSlam when Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI. He was later discovered not responsible by a jury. Now The Usos are again.

Roman Reigns discovered himself in a foul state of affairs throughout the closing moments of SmackDown. The Fiend took out his tag group companion Daniel Bryan and it appeared King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler had been going to feed him pet food as soon as once more.

Then The Usos’ music hit they usually got here to the rescue. The Usos hit Superkicks and a dive on the heels. The Usos are again and aligned with Roman Reigns. We are able to solely hope this implies Naomi’s return is coming quickly as nicely.