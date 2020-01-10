The Usos Reveal Reactions To Roman Reigns Dog Food Shower

Roman Reigns needed to take a bathe in pet food. Then the subsequent time King Corbin tried it, The Usos ran in for the save. This was an awesome rescue for Jimmy and Jey. That didn’t repair the truth that they needed to sit at house and watch their cousin get that first Ol’ Roy therapy.

Jimmy Uso couldn’t imagine that King Corbin introduced pet food into the scenario as he instructed After The Bell. They couldn’t imagine it was actual. It was very actual and you would inform on tv.

“Corey, I’m sitting in my living room watching this go down, bruh, and I’m like, ‘Yo, is this real dog food?’ Yes, and if y’all got dogs, y’all know what dog food smell like, man it smell good and bad. You don’t want that all on your clothes, in your hair.” “Bruh, they — man, they smeared that man.”

The Usos stated that Roman Reigns instructed them that his hair smelled like pet food for days. Corey Graves remarked that seeing Roman within the hallway after his pet food bathtub was probably the most depressing he’s ever seen The Large Canine.

Hopefully, with The Usos again in WWE, Roman Reigns gained’t have to fret about any extra Alpo conditions.

When you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information