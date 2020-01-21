The Vanguard School secures 54-43 victory against Buena Vista

The Vanguard College beat the Buena Vista Demons by a rating of 54-43 on Saturday.

Buena Vista was paced in scoring by Isaac Bearss who put up 12 factors, whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and three assists. Dominic St john had a good evening, recording eight factors, 5 rebounds and three assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with The Vanguard College heading to play La Junta and Buena Vista taking up Summit.

The Vanguard College has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.