The Voice: Olly Murs breaks down in tears over rift with twin brother

Whereas ITV’s The Voice UK is usually stuffed with emotional moments, the tears normally come from the contestants – however this week, it’s singer/coach Olly Murs who results in tears following a dialog about his estranged twin brother.

The tearful second comes after the judges watch a efficiency by twins, which sparks some painful reminiscences for the singer of his experiences together with his personal sibling Ben.

“It brings back memories when I see twins,” Murs tells fellow choose Sir Tom Jones within the Saturday 11th January version of the singing competitors. “When we were kids we used to sing all the time.”

“We had a big argument,” he provides, referring to the rift that developed between him and brother Ben 10 years in the past.

“I really feel like the following time I’m going to see him is once we lose someone shut in our household, and I don’t need that to be the case.

“I’ve got no idea where he lives.”

Reportedly, Ben and Olly Murs stopped talking after Olly missed his brother’s marriage ceremony to compete within the 2009 X Issue semi-final, and the falling out hasn’t resolved itself since.

“It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,” Murs says in Saturday’s episode of The Voice.

“And I do miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond.”

Tom Jones is fast to supply some reassurance for Olly, telling him “I understand what you’re feeling, but you will do it — you’ll get back together.”

“Yeah. I hope we can,” Olly concludes.

The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturdays at eight.30pm