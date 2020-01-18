The Wall Vijay Tv Registration 2020, Winners and How to participate in The Wall Program

The Wall is likely one of the most watched program on Vijay Television because it helps lots of the needy and deserving contestants to earn actual cash by answering collection of questions and with somewhat little bit of luck on their aspect this programme can change their lives. The auditions for The Wall began in 2019 proper earlier than the tip of Bigg Boss three Tamil and lots of have utilized to enter the competitors. Initially folks didn’t perceive the significance of this present and the audition type was crammed in solely 1000’s however proper after few episodes had been aired folks understood how a lot an individual can earn from the present and the way Vijay Television was choosing these contestants that deserves to be within the present.
Many web sites have posted about The Wall Auditions and Registration nevertheless it should be famous that Vijay Television is barely the official web site for audition and registration and these web sites listed the steps to take part in auditions. We’ve obtained 1000’s of feedback however we’ve instructed everybody of them to fill the shape supplied at Vijay television web site https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/ and have occasion supplied a information replace on closure of audition on the official web site.
The Wall Registration and Audition 2020
The 2020 Audition and registration for The Wall haven’t began but and we request everybody to test Vijay Television web site, Twitter, Fb and Instagram pages recurrently to maintain an eye fixed of The Wall audition announcement. We count on the announcement for season 2 audition to occur in 2020 and the deserving contestants can be chosen and given an opportunity to be part of this present.
The Wall Vijay Television Winners, Prize Cash Gained and Occupation of Winners
Episode – 1
Contestants – Sunil and Vijayrani ()
Amout gained – 2,80,004
Occupation of contestants – CSR
Episode – 2
Contestants – Sabareesh and Sneha()
Amout gained – zero
Occupation of contestants – Social staff
Episode – three
Contestants – Annapoorni and Abhirami (Twin sisters)
Amout gained – 2,00,137
Occupation of contestants – College students
Episode – four
Contestants – Dhanasekaran, Meenakshi()
Amout gained – 7,70,122
Occupation of contestants – Farmers
Episode – 5
Contestants – Mugen Rao and Dharshan (Biggboss Contestants)
Amout gained – four,00,204
Occupation of contestants – Superstar
Episode – 6
Contestants – Vanitha and Deepa(Associates)
Amout gained – Home wives
Occupation of contestants – three,10,213
Episode – 7
Contestants – Ganesh singh and poornisha(Instructor and Pupil)
Amout gained – three,00,301
Occupation of contestants – Boxers
Episode – eight
Contestants – Shahul and Umara (Uncle and Niece)
Amout gained – 2,20,200
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 9
Contestants – Petricia and Regina (Aunt and Niece)
Amout gained – four,49,891
Occupation of contestants – Barber
Episode – 10
Contestants – Maheswaran and Silambarasan
Amout gained – 24,00,zero19
Occupation of contestants – Bussiness
Episode – 11
Contestants – Jhons Vasanth and Sanghamithra()
Amout gained – 100
Occupation of contestants – Professionals
Episode – 12
Contestants – Ambidurai and Poonkodi
Amout gained – 17,10,099
Occupation of contestants – College students
Episode – 13
Contestants – Divya and Sanjay (Pupil and Instructor)
Amout gained – four,70,00zero
Occupation of contestants – Kabadi Gamers
Episode – 14
Contestants – Suresh and Emila(sister and Brother)
Amout gained – 17,19,878
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 15
Contestants – Binnu and Savitha ()
Amout gained – 14,90,207
Occupation of contestants – Skilled
Episode – 16
Contestants – Iniya and Shivanesh (sister and Brother)
Amout gained – 32,30,167
Occupation of contestants – College students
Episode – 17
Contestants – Mounika and Vikram (sister and Brother)
Amout gained – zero
Occupation of contestants – College students
Episode – 18
Contestants – Nithya and Sabari (sister and Brother)
Amout gained – 26,70,254
Occupation of contestants – College students
Episode – 19
Contestants – Bharadwaj and Suganya ()
Amout gained – three,10,033
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 20
Contestants – Shaheed and Farveen ()
Amout gained – four,10,200
Occupation of contestants – Professionals
Episode – 21
Contestants – Shanthi and Gangadevi (Mom Daughter)
Amout gained – 41,90,134
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 22
Contestants – Kalpana and Priyadarshini (Daughter in legislation and Mom in legislation)
Amout gained – 22,29,906
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 23
Contestants – Krishnaveni and Abhinaya(Single Mom and Daughter)
Amout gained – four,70,271
Occupation of contestants – Household
Episode – 24
Contestants – Shankar and Nandhini()
Amout gained – 11,80,321
Occupation of contestants – Farmers
Episode – 25
Contestants – Raj kumar and Dhanalakshmi(Mom and Son)
Amout gained – 2,50,111
Occupation of contestants – Household
Add Comment