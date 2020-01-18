The Wall Vijay Tv Registration 2020, Winners and How to participate in The Wall Program

News TV SHOWS

The Wall is likely one of the most watched program on Vijay Television because it helps lots of the needy and deserving contestants to earn actual cash by answering collection of questions and with somewhat little bit of luck on their aspect this programme can change their lives. The auditions for The Wall began in 2019 proper earlier than the tip of Bigg Boss three Tamil and lots of have utilized to enter the competitors. Initially folks didn’t perceive the significance of this present and the audition type was crammed in solely 1000’s however proper after few episodes had been aired folks understood how a lot an individual can earn from the present and the way Vijay Television was choosing these contestants that deserves to be within the present.


Many web sites have posted about The Wall Auditions and Registration nevertheless it should be famous that Vijay Television is barely the official web site for audition and registration and these web sites listed the steps to take part in auditions. We’ve obtained 1000’s of feedback however we’ve instructed everybody of them to fill the shape supplied at Vijay television web site https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/ and have occasion supplied a information replace on closure of audition on the official web site.

The Wall Registration and Audition 2020

The 2020 Audition and registration for The Wall haven’t began but and we request everybody to test Vijay Television web site, Twitter, Fb and Instagram pages recurrently to maintain an eye fixed of The Wall audition announcement. We count on the announcement for season 2 audition to occur in 2020 and the deserving contestants can be chosen and given an opportunity to be part of this present.

The Wall Vijay Television Winners, Prize Cash Gained and Occupation of Winners

Episode – 1


Contestants – Sunil and Vijayrani ()


Amout gained – 2,80,004


Occupation of contestants – CSR

Episode – 2


Contestants – Sabareesh and Sneha()


Amout gained – zero


Occupation of contestants – Social staff

Episode – three


Contestants – Annapoorni and Abhirami (Twin sisters)


Amout gained – 2,00,137


Occupation of contestants – College students

Episode – four


Contestants – Dhanasekaran, Meenakshi()


Amout gained – 7,70,122


Occupation of contestants – Farmers

Episode – 5


Contestants – Mugen Rao and Dharshan (Biggboss Contestants)


Amout gained – four,00,204


Occupation of contestants – Superstar

Episode – 6


Contestants – Vanitha and Deepa(Associates)


Amout gained – Home wives


Occupation of contestants – three,10,213

Episode – 7


Contestants – Ganesh singh and poornisha(Instructor and Pupil)


Amout gained – three,00,301


Occupation of contestants – Boxers

Episode – eight


Contestants – Shahul and Umara (Uncle and Niece)


Amout gained – 2,20,200


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 9


Contestants – Petricia and Regina (Aunt and Niece)


Amout gained – four,49,891


Occupation of contestants – Barber

Episode – 10


Contestants – Maheswaran and Silambarasan


Amout gained – 24,00,zero19


Occupation of contestants – Bussiness

Episode – 11


Contestants – Jhons Vasanth and Sanghamithra()


Amout gained – 100


Occupation of contestants – Professionals

Episode – 12


Contestants – Ambidurai and Poonkodi


Amout gained – 17,10,099


Occupation of contestants – College students

Episode – 13


Contestants – Divya and Sanjay (Pupil and Instructor)


Amout gained – four,70,00zero


Occupation of contestants – Kabadi Gamers

Episode – 14


Contestants – Suresh and Emila(sister and Brother)


Amout gained – 17,19,878


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 15


Contestants – Binnu and Savitha ()


Amout gained – 14,90,207


Occupation of contestants – Skilled

Episode – 16


Contestants – Iniya and Shivanesh (sister and Brother)


Amout gained – 32,30,167


Occupation of contestants – College students

Episode – 17


Contestants – Mounika and Vikram (sister and Brother)


Amout gained – zero


Occupation of contestants – College students

Episode – 18


Contestants – Nithya and Sabari (sister and Brother)


Amout gained – 26,70,254


Occupation of contestants – College students

Episode – 19


Contestants – Bharadwaj and Suganya ()


Amout gained – three,10,033


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 20


Contestants – Shaheed and Farveen ()


Amout gained – four,10,200


Occupation of contestants – Professionals

Episode – 21


Contestants – Shanthi and Gangadevi (Mom Daughter)


Amout gained – 41,90,134


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 22


Contestants – Kalpana and Priyadarshini (Daughter in legislation and Mom in legislation)


Amout gained – 22,29,906


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 23


Contestants – Krishnaveni and Abhinaya(Single Mom and Daughter)


Amout gained – four,70,271


Occupation of contestants – Household

Episode – 24


Contestants – Shankar and Nandhini()


Amout gained – 11,80,321


Occupation of contestants – Farmers

Episode – 25


Contestants – Raj kumar and Dhanalakshmi(Mom and Son)


Amout gained – 2,50,111


Occupation of contestants – Household

