THE WAY WE WERE: End of the line for Toronto’s iconic CLRVs

Toronto’s iconic Canadian Gentle Rail Automobiles (aka CLRVs or simply plain streetcars) have fairly actually come to the tip of the road with a couple of of the automobiles working for the final time on the 511 Bathurst route on Sunday.

Apparently for me, I used to be current when the CLRV story started to take form 47 years in the past. Together with a number of different members of the considerably unexpectedly convened Streetcars for Toronto Committee, we met with the TTC Commissioners within the boardroom within the McBrien Constructing on Nov. 7, 1972.

Amongst these current was the late John Bromley, transit historian, excellent transit photographer and good good friend who handed away early this month.

The aim of our assembly was to supply the explanation why the TTC ought to rethink its plan to switch all of their now long-in-the-tooth Presidents’ Convention Committee (PCC) streetcars with new, trendy, diesel buses. Although re-built and upgraded a number of instances, the progenitors of the TTC’s present fleet of PCCs dated again to the 1930s.

Due to a sequence of clever and convincing causes to retain the streetcar as put ahead by our little (non-profit) committee, the Commissioners reversed the workers place that avenue railway operations be deserted. Apparently, the specter of doubtlessly crippling oil and gasoline shortages had been nonetheless sooner or later.

There was an actual drawback, nevertheless, in agreeing to maintain Toronto a streetcar metropolis.

Off-the-shelf automobiles with the distinctive traits essential to function streetcars on the streets of our metropolis (hills, curves, loops, and many others.) didn’t exist — anyplace. Subsequently, gear particular to the Fee’s necessities must be designed, manufactured and examined earlier than the order to retain streetcars right here in Toronto might take impact.

Enter the engineering and design workers of the TTC, the province’s City (later Ontario) Transportation Improvement Company and SIG — a Swiss firm aware of the constructing of rail gear. The creation of Toronto’s new alternative streetcar, now known as a “light rail vehicle,” was underway.

Within the accompanying photographs I’ve highlighted only a few of the steps within the CLRVs 40-year historical past with the TTC.

As well as, a couple of examples of this Canadian creation will probably be added to the TTC’s Heritage Car Roster (Swiss-built #4001 and Canadian-built #4089). Three (Swiss-built #4003, the primary Canadian-built #4010 and 4039) will probably be added to the massive assortment out on the Halton County Radial Railway Museum close to Guelph.

One CLRV (#4034) will discover itself south of the border within the assortment of the Illinois Railway Museum. A few different CLRVs might but discover houses.



Throughout a European vacation late in 1976, my spouse and I had been invited to tour the SIG manufacturing unit in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, the place the primary six prototypes of the TTC’s new CLRV had been being manufactured by an organization that had been within the railway carriage constructing enterprise since 1853. Little did I do know once I took this picture (with a movie digital camera, keep in mind these?) that we’d be current on the finish of the CLRV’s operational life 43 years later — and nonetheless married … to one another). (Mike Filey picture)



Ted Wickson took this picture within the winter of 1999 wanting north on Spadina Ave. in the direction of the historic 1875 Knox Faculty. It exhibits what our CLRVs did finest — carrying TTC patrons to and from work in all varieties of climate.



All good issues should come to an finish, some earlier than later. On this view a Swiss-built #4000 (the primary within the sequence of 196 CLRVs) is proven being loaded on a trailer on the TTC’s Leslie Barns previous to being taken by highway to a Hamilton yard for scrapping.



As a result of this version of the Toronto Solar can be revealed earlier than the final CLRVs made their last “in service” runs on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, I made a decision to take my very own commemorative image a few days early. As well as, I selected a particular setting capturing CLRV #4170 northbound on Bathurst St. in entrance of #758 the place I lived with my household within the 1940s. It was from the highest ground window (BOOKS & MORE signal) that I saved observe of the TTC’s streetcars on the BATHURST – ST CLAIR – EXHIBITION and BLOOR – JANE and DANFORTH – LUTTRELL routes. By the way, until individuals have a change of coronary heart, each of those 1890s buildings, 756 and 758, will stay, surrounded by the brand new Mirvish Village undertaking. (Mike Filey picture)

