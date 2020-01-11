THE WAY WE WERE: Toronto has never lacked for transit ideas

I’ve made this remark in my column earlier than.
Having offered totally different history-related tales since shortly after the Toronto Solar was born in late 1971, I’ve, every so often, come near being completely stumped for a subject for my subsequent The Method We Have been article. Then, all of a sudden out of the blue or, as within the case of this week’s article, all of a sudden on my laptop monitor display screen, an ideal story seems.
As soon as once more it’s a “how to improve public transportation in Toronto” story of which there have been many through the years. In actual fact, one of many first was a suggestion that an underground “tube” (aka subway) be constructed connecting the foot of Bay St. with the St. Clair neighborhood.
The 12 months? 1910.
The newest transportation-related story was featured on the web site blogTO.com. Its proponent is Gary Benner who heads up an organization often called Underground Consulting Integrated.
Benner has spent his complete profession engaged on varied underground infrastructure tasks in his capability as contractor, municipal and consulting engineer. His concept is to “twin” the unique Yonge subway (now Line 1) — the primary part of which (Union to Eglinton) opened in 1954, the second to York Mills in 1973 and at last to the current terminus at Finch in 1974.
Nevertheless, Benner’s Yonge line would really take the type of twin bore 6.2 meter diameter precast buildings positioned nicely under the current Yonge St. stretch of the unique subway. Tunneling strategies can be just like these used on the Eglinton Crosstown. The proposed new line would then proceed nicely previous Finch Ave. terminating at Main Mackenzie Drive in Richmond Hill.
As an additional part, Benner would lengthen his tunnels below the Gardiner Expressway south to the waterfront with maybe an extension below Toronto Bay to the Island. The estimated size of the brand new subway can be 26 kilometres.
Benner pulls no punches in his proposal. No estimates of prices are given, nor are development timelines aside from an estimated three to 5 12 months interval. Extra particular particulars may be discovered on the corporate’s web site: undergroundconsulting.ca.
There’s one factor for positive nonetheless, Toronto has by no means lacked for concepts to get folks transferring.
To show my level, whereas Benner is selling his Yonge Avenue Specific Subway let me replicate again on a few earlier Yonge St. transit tasks, earlier even than the opening of Canada’s first tube, er, subway again on March 30, 1954 almost 66 years in the past.
