THE WAY WE WERE: Toronto has never lacked for transit ideas

I’ve made this remark in my column earlier than.

Having offered totally different history-related tales since shortly after the Toronto Solar was born in late 1971, I’ve, every so often, come near being completely stumped for a subject for my subsequent The Method We Have been article. Then, all of a sudden out of the blue or, as within the case of this week’s article, all of a sudden on my laptop monitor display screen, an ideal story seems.

As soon as once more it’s a “how to improve public transportation in Toronto” story of which there have been many through the years. In actual fact, one of many first was a suggestion that an underground “tube” (aka subway) be constructed connecting the foot of Bay St. with the St. Clair neighborhood.

The 12 months? 1910.

The newest transportation-related story was featured on the web site blogTO.com. Its proponent is Gary Benner who heads up an organization often called Underground Consulting Integrated.

Benner has spent his complete profession engaged on varied underground infrastructure tasks in his capability as contractor, municipal and consulting engineer. His concept is to “twin” the unique Yonge subway (now Line 1) — the primary part of which (Union to Eglinton) opened in 1954, the second to York Mills in 1973 and at last to the current terminus at Finch in 1974.

Nevertheless, Benner’s Yonge line would really take the type of twin bore 6.2 meter diameter precast buildings positioned nicely under the current Yonge St. stretch of the unique subway. Tunneling strategies can be just like these used on the Eglinton Crosstown. The proposed new line would then proceed nicely previous Finch Ave. terminating at Main Mackenzie Drive in Richmond Hill.

As an additional part, Benner would lengthen his tunnels below the Gardiner Expressway south to the waterfront with maybe an extension below Toronto Bay to the Island. The estimated size of the brand new subway can be 26 kilometres.

Benner pulls no punches in his proposal. No estimates of prices are given, nor are development timelines aside from an estimated three to 5 12 months interval. Extra particular particulars may be discovered on the corporate’s web site: undergroundconsulting.ca.



The route of Underground Consulting Integrated’s Yonge Avenue Specific Subway would carry passengers through both heavy rail (subway vehicles) or gentle rail (excessive pace streetcars) automobiles 26 kilometres to and from the foot of Yonge St. to the City of Richmond Hill with seven stops alongside the way in which.

There’s one factor for positive nonetheless, Toronto has by no means lacked for concepts to get folks transferring.

To show my level, whereas Benner is selling his Yonge Avenue Specific Subway let me replicate again on a few earlier Yonge St. transit tasks, earlier even than the opening of Canada’s first tube, er, subway again on March 30, 1954 almost 66 years in the past.



As early as 1885 horse-drawn streetcars of the Metropolitan Avenue Railway started working on Yonge St. from the railway crossing south of St. Clair north to Eglinton Ave. Electrical streetcars finally entered service and in 1890 reached the York Mills neighborhood at Hogg’s Hole. Simply six years later the road, to be often called the Toronto and York Radial Railway, Metropolitan Division (the phrase “radial” was within the title as a result of this line and two sister strains radiated out from town) reached Richmond Hill. The following communities to get streetcar service alongside the way in which have been Aurora and Newmarket, the latter in 1899. The road finally terminated at stations at Jackson’s Level and Sutton. On this 1924 photograph picnic-goers go away a quartet of Toronto and York radials at Bond Lake Park positioned simply north of Richmond Hill.



Lower than three months after the high-speed streetcars of the Toronto and York Radial Railway’s Metropolitan Division ended service on July 17, 1930, the 4 communities that had relied on that service (the Townships of Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and North York) bought collectively and agreed to finance what they now referred to as the North Yonge Railways. It was operated below contract by the TTC. A mere 18 years later funds, ever lowering ridership (vehicles, you realize) and deteriorating infrastructure (bridges, overhead and rails) noticed this line closed down. Buses then took over to be operated in succession by the TTC, GO Transit and York Regional Transit. At this time, hundreds can’t watch for that Toronto-Richmond Hill subway. By constructing an Specific Subway below the present Yonge St. line as proposed by Gary Benner, who heads up Underground Consulting Integrated, maybe these heading to or from downtown from north of Finch will discover area within the categorical vehicles. On this c1940 photograph one of many North Yonge Railway streetcars, transformed to be used as a snow plow, heads south on Yonge St. previous STOP 20A positioned simply north of at present’s busy Hwy. 7 and Hwy. 407 interchange.

See additionally: torontosun.com/creator/mike-filey

[email protected]