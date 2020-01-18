THE WAY WE WERE: Toronto’s history never fails to deliver

In final week’s column I indicated one of many ways in which I discover topics for my weekly The Manner We Had been column is to regulate press releases that includes tales which will ultimately relate to our metropolis’s previous.

instance appeared in a launch that appeared earlier this month proposing the development of a brand new specific subway beneath the current Yonge line. That was an excellent instance of one thing I may characteristic and relate to different proposed transit concepts, lots of which reached the dialogue stage solely to fizzle out quickly thereafter.

One other supply of story concepts may be present in options offered by my readers. instance of 1 got here in a current e-mail from Keith Rowe who has a big assortment of ephemera, that’s, objects associated to the historical past of Toronto newspapers.

Judging from the objects proven within the photographs Keith despatched me, he has paid explicit consideration to the late Toronto Telegram — a paper born because the Night Telegram on April 18, 1876, that folded, fairly actually, on Oct. 30, 1971.

Not coincidentally, the Toronto Solar revealed its first version a mere two days later, Nov. 1, 1971.

Like many who grew up in Toronto, I had an early affiliation with the Tely as one among its many newspaper supply boys or women. My route took together with streets similar to Broadway, Roehampton, Redpath, Erskine and Mt. Nice in north Toronto

I recall accumulating was a ache; how I regarded ahead to my clients choosing “office pays.” Took a toll on “tips,” sure, however in the long term made my balancing the books a lot simpler.

Then there was the dreaded “complaint” discover connected to the bundle of papers ready for me on the nook. It typically meant a severe offense had occurred similar to leaving the wire that was wrapped across the papers the place a pedestrian may (or did!) journey over it. And a “missed” supply. Yikes!! That resulted in a cellphone name and meant going again out into the night time to ensure clients acquired their lacking paper.

Evidently I by no means fell sufferer to those offenses — ya proper.



One of many TTC’s “small” Peter Witt streetcars rumbles by the Telegram newspapers’ essential workplace on the southeast nook of Bay and Melinda Sts. This nook not exists, the latter road having been closed when the realm in and across the southeast nook of King and Bay Sts. was cleared to allow development of the brand new Commerce Courtroom that opened in 1972.



The wording on the big Toronto Telegram signal pronounces to the world that the newspaper workplaces have moved from this Bay St. location, from which the paper started publishing in 1900, to its new dwelling at 444 Entrance St. W. This truth helps date the picture at someday after early 1963 when the transfer was full. And that’s a basic 1958 Pontiac (simply three years older than mine) on the curb. After the Tely went out of enterprise on the finish of October 1971, the Globe and Mail moved into 444. The Entrance St. constructing was demolished and the positioning is now being developed as The Nicely, three million sq. toes and over 7.eight acres of workplace, retail, condominium and rental residential house.



A current picture appears north on Bay St. from simply north of Wellington St. and from a location adjoining to the place the “Old Lady of Melinda,” the Telegram newspaper, stood for greater than six many years.

