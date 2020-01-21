The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Video

The Weeknd debuted his pulse-pounding '80 s synth-pop pastiche “Blinding Lights” – among the best pop songs of 2019 – with a longform Mercedes advert, and he gave the tune a visually memorable efficiency on Colbert . Now the monitor has an official music video too.

Anton Tammi, who directed the Weeknd's “Heartless” video, directs this one as properly. It's a continuation of the earlier clip's storyline, with Abel Tesfaye in reflective shades and a crimson sport coat gallivanting throughout Las Vegas. This time Tesfaye finds himself on the run and underneath menace of violence. Tammi's visuals actually hammer dwelling stylistic influences like Michael Jackson and Drive , and Tesfaye will get to do extra performing than he did in Uncut Gems .

Republic Data has been “Blinding Lights” a High 40 radio push in hopes that it will possibly observe “Heartless” to # 1. Nonetheless no particulars on that new Weeknd album but, however he’s performing this Wednesday night time on Kimmel , so perhaps we’ll study extra then? Within the meantime, watch the “Blinding Lights” video beneath.