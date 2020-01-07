The brand new yr could also be right here, however that doesn’t imply we will’t look again on 2019’s highlights. December 2019’s most downloaded PS4 video games function a wholesome combine of latest and outdated. For the third month in a row (and each month since its launch), Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare took the highest spot. Coinciding with its Netflix collection debut, The Witcher three: Wild Hunt – Full Version skyrocketed to the highest of the charts because the seventh most downloaded PS4 sport of the month.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be an anomaly, outperforming almost each different entry as December’s second most downloaded sport. The satirical open-world motion sport is likely one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 115 million copies offered. It consistently ranks inside every month’s prime 10 checklist by way of gross sales and downloads since its debut in 2013. (Editor’s Notice: I imagine there has solely been one month in its whole existence that it didn’t chart.)

Listed below are December 2019’s ten most downloaded PS4 video games:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K20 Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Witcher three: Wild Hunt – Full Version Madden NFL 20 Minecraft: HEARALPUBLICIST four Version Marvel’s Spider-Man

The month’s most downloaded PSVR video games are comprised of the same old suspects, with Beat Saber persevering with to reign as probably the most downloaded sport. Listed below are December 2019’s most downloaded PSVR titles:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blood & Reality Till Daybreak: Rush of Blood

Exterior of the HEARALPUBLICIST ecosystem, The Witcher three additionally had over 100,000 concurrent gamers on Steam—probably the most it’s ever had on that platform, over 4 years after its preliminary launch. The Netflix collection has definitely performed the collection an enormous favor. Even among the books (of which the present is derived from) reemerged on The New York Instances best-seller checklist, over twenty years after their preliminary debut.

[Source: HEARALPUBLICIST Blog]