The Witcher and Game of Thrones has a SHOCKING connection

Vladimir Furdik in The WitcherVladimir Furdik (@vladimirfurdikofficial/Instagram)

Netflix’s The Witcher and HBO’s Recreation of Thrones are getting in contrast by thousands and thousands of followers who get pleasure from watching high-octane fantasy drama TV exhibits. GoT followers can be excited to know that there’s a large connection between Equipment Harrington and Emilia Clarke-starrer and Henry Cavill’s not too long ago launched TV present.

The Witcher and Recreation of Thrones each have medieval settings the place people are extra harmful than monsters. In GoT, the principle villains weren’t the Night time King or White Walkers however it had been totally different queens and kings who destroyed kingdoms for the sake of the Iron Throne. Equally to that, in The Witcher season 1, we witnessed how the world is getting into into the darkness by the arms of people alone.

That being stated, there may be another attention-grabbing connection between these two. Vladimir Furdik, who performed the function of Night time King in Recreation of Thrones, serves because the battle choreographer for The Witcher.

In The Witcher season 1, Vladimir Furdik was liable for almost each battle scene. Sadly, this Recreation of Thrones star will not be returning when Henry Cavill’s Netflix fantasy drama will return for season 2.

Night time King’s Vladimir Furik even talked about Henry Cavill’s sword-fighting expertise. Again in July, he was interviewed at a film pageant within the Czech Republic the place he commented on Henry Cavill enjoying the function of Geralt of Rivia.

“He is excellent, without him they wouldn’t be able to do it, I can guarantee that. I don’t know any actors who are that good with a sword and fight scenes overall as Henry is. I have never met anyone who could learn fight choreography [for a scene] in two hours.”

The Witcher and Recreation of Thrones comparability

Ever since Netflix introduced its multi-million greenback undertaking starring Batman v Superman film star Henry Cavill, followers began to match it with HBO’s Recreation of Thrones. Even Vladimir Furdik acknowledged that they wish to attain GoT’s degree and sooner or later even want to transcend that. As per Vladimir, GoT was extra about performing and drama

“When it comes to our action scenes I can vouch for their quality and from what I have seen of the actual footage they are very good. It’s hard to know whether the fans will like the acting and the dramatic elements, whether the show will be a hit or not. Some fans like Henry as Geralt, others are against him so it’s a very delicate situation and Netflix are taking a huge risk.”