The Witcher is getting a 500k reprint thanks to its popularity on Netflix

With season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher nonetheless over a yr away, some followers need to discover out what’s subsequent sooner moderately than later, which makes the guide sequence the right place to start out.

Should you’re attempting to get your palms on a replica of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher, it simply bought lots simpler. The Witcher‘s writer, Orbit, introduced final Tuesday that its “US division is currently reprinting over 500,000 copies to meet the exceptional demand.” Orbit additionally acknowledged that curiosity within the novels has “increased steadily” for the reason that Netflix sequence was introduced and has had “phenomenal” gross sales for the reason that sequence dropped, resulting in the reprint.

In Netflix’s finish of yr roundup, it tweeted that The Witcher was one of the crucial well-liked sequence of the yr and the second hottest TV sequence on Netflix within the US. With so many individuals watching the present, studying the books, and taking part in the video games, Sapkowski’s fantastical saga has made an enduring impression on the fantasy style. With the present filling the excessive fantasy void that many viewers had since Sport of Thrones ended, it’s no marvel that the identical followers are trying towards the Witcher saga in-between seasons.

The Witcher was first printed in Sapkowski’s native Polish all through the 90s earlier than the primary guide, The Final Want, was printed within the US in 2008. Along with the tales in The Final Want, the second assortment of quick tales, Sword of Future, make up nearly all of storylines within the first season. So whereas we await season two, in case you simply must know what occurs, Blood of Elves is the place to start out.

Should you’re trying to get a replica of the Witcher novels immediately, a digital buy is the quickest mainstream possibility whereas the books are being reprinted. Whereas it’s at present accessible on Amazon for Kindle and thru Audible, anybody trying to save eight bucks can be higher off checking with their native library—many supply free studying apps like OverDrive and cloudLibrary that may possible have your entire Witcher saga along with the tie-in graphic novels based mostly on the online game.

Whereas ebooks and audiobooks are completely wonderful methods of tiding your self over till The Witcher season 2, many individuals can’t cross up the sensation of a bodily guide in hand. That is one other alternative to examine together with your native library because it’ll possible have a number of copies of the books already accessible, which is likely to be simpler for some than ready for the bodily books to be again in inventory in shops and on-line.

Don’t overlook to examine again right here for extra information on The Witcher when you await season 2, and tell us in case you plan on maintaining with the books within the meantime!