The Witcher is officially Netflix’s most-watched new show ever

Within the Netflix This fall earnings report, Netflix introduced The Witcher is the most-watched new Netflix reveals ever.

The Witcher is formally the most-watched new present on Netflix ever in its first 4 weeks.

In line with the Netflix This fall earnings report, Netflix shared that 76 million households watched The Witcher after its first season premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 20. That’s a staggering quantity for a brand new Netflix present, and there are just a few causes for that.

Initially, The Witcher is well one of many most-hyped Netflix reveals ever. Earlier than its premiere, Netflix packed 1000’s of followers into Corridor H for the San Diego Comedian-Con panel this summer time. There have been tons of followers ready to see this sequence from its announcement.

Netflix additionally gave the sequence an awesome launch date. The winter holidays are a good time to drop new reveals as a result of so many individuals are off work round that point, which implies they’ve extra time to stream.

Netflix additionally introduced a change in how they’re counting viewers in these totals. Principally, below the previous guidelines, Netflix counted a viewer as somebody who watched 70 p.c of an episode or movie. In line with the earnings report, Netflix is now defining a viewer as somebody who watches a minimum of two minutes of a present or film.

I’ve to imagine that The Witcher would nonetheless be the most-watched new Netflix authentic ever over its first month, so it’s not like Netflix is juking the stats to make it appear to be the present is extra in style than it’s. They’re merely simply altering how they’re calculating and presenting the knowledge.

Clearly, there are some issues with this metric in presenting an correct description of who is basically “watching,” however I don’t know if there’s an ideal metric on the market to assist the general public perceive who’s streaming new reveals and films.

We’ve seen larger viewership numbers from Netflix authentic motion pictures and a few returning reveals like Stranger Issues, however that is superior for a brand new present. If something, it means Netflix satisfied sufficient individuals to begin watching the sequence.

The Witcher is coming again for season 2! Sadly, we’ll most likely have to attend till 2021 to see the brand new season.