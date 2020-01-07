The Witcher season 2 starts filming next month

The Witcher season 2 is scheduled to begin manufacturing in February 2020, nevertheless it seems like the brand new season is coming to Netflix in 2021.

The Witcher is likely one of the largest reveals on this planet proper now after its premiere on Netflix on the finish of final yr. After tens of millions of followers all over the world binge-watched the primary season, these followers are questioning when to anticipate The Witcher season 2 premiere on Netflix.

Sadly, it’s going to be fairly some time earlier than we see the subsequent eight episodes of the collection, however we heard some information followers of the Netflix authentic collection shall be excited to listen to.

The Witcher season 2 begins manufacturing in February 2020, in accordance with Redanian Intelligence. The official begin date is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, however because the report notes, these manufacturing dates are sometimes moved as issues come up the nearer they get to the beginning of filming.

It’s nice that manufacturing is getting began this early after the discharge of the primary season. That may, hopefully, scale back the period of time between seasons, however as talked about, followers ought to prep for an enormous hole.

There are such a lot of issues that go into making an enormous present like this. There are such a lot of completely different areas used for manufacturing, and the present additionally makes use of quite a lot of CGI, which takes quite a lot of time to do appropriately. Plus, this present has massive motion sequences, and that requires choreography, rehearsals, and extra time and effort than most followers notice.

On the time of publishing, it seems like The Witcher season 2 shall be added to Netflix in 2021. On the earliest, we’ll see the collection within the spring of 2021, however I wouldn’t be shocked if Netflix saved this present for a summer time or fall launch in 2021. I’d like them to advertise the present at San Diego Comedian-Con once more. That was tremendous enjoyable this yr!

We’ll let extra concerning the manufacturing standing and launch date of The Witcher season 2 once we discover out. Keep tuned for extra data!