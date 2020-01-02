The Witcher star Henry Cavill has a surprising hobby

Netflix

This raises an apparent query: simply how a lot hands-on analysis, if any, has Cavill carried out into his character, Geralt of Rivia? Since he is such an enormous gamer, you’d suppose that he would have performed one of many Witcher video games a minimum of as soon as, proper? Really, no; he is performed Witcher three, which boasts about 100 hours of gameplay, twice, and he is working his manner by it once more. Sadly, he did not discover it to be fairly the stress-free escape that he’d hoped.

“It’s all well and good when you’re trying not to stress out,” he defined, “but then I realized I wasn’t chilling out. I just ended up dying at the wrong points and thinking, ‘I should not have left the roads. I don’t know why I left the roads.’ I couldn’t run away fast enough, or my attention span dropped for a second or I answered a text, and now I’m dead and that’s six or seven hours of gameplay that I’ve just messed up.”

Okay, in all seriousness, we have undoubtedly all been there. Cavill famously beat out one thing like 200 different actors to land the position of Geralt, and we might prefer to suppose that his standing as a hardcore gamer had one thing to do with that; along with having performed his character as a online game avatar, he took it upon himself to learn each e-book in writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher sequence (upon which the video games are primarily based) after his first assembly with the sequence’ showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Cavill says that he “absolutely loved them,” and that having the ability to immerse himself in Witcher lore by the use of a number of types of media allowed him to strategy his position not simply as an actor, however as a fan.

“I want to do [the series] as true to the lore as possible,” he mentioned. “For me it was about bringing my love for the character to the show, as a fan — I want to protect it. It would’ve hurt my heart to hear there was a show that I didn’t jump on, [especially] if someone else had a unique and perhaps even brilliant interpretation of Geralt, but one not who I, as a fan, [identify with].”

Cavill additionally revealed that Geralt’s frequent use of “signs” within the sequence — magic spells distinctive to the Witcher world — may be chalked up largely to his insistence, as he was eager to let Hissrich know what he believed followers would wish to see. “I really wanted to push that in there, because for me the audience must know he can do these things,” he mentioned. “It mattered to me, because it’s all part of being a Witcher.”

Effectively, followers might have been a bit skeptical that Cavill was proper for the position of Geralt earlier than The Witcher debuted on Netflix, however after getting a load of his efficiency, they appear to have modified their tune — and taking these remarks under consideration, it could not be any extra apparent that Netflix landed the precise man to guide the sequence. Now, if solely they’d make a sequence primarily based on Warhammer. “There’s just something about those games that I find so satisfying,” Cavill mentioned. “There’s new DLCs coming out all the time, and I’m looking forward to whatever the next one is.”

Cavill could also be an enormous star, but it surely’s very cool to know that he is so like us: constructed like Superman and actually, actually into video video games.