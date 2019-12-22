The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Says He Prefers Staying Home and Playing Video Games

Henry Cavill, who performs Geralt of Rivia in Netflix‘s adaptation of The Witcher, has stated that he would somewhat sit residence and play video video games as an escape than exit. His sport of alternative? PC sport Complete Struggle: Warhammer II.

In an interview with GQ, Cavill stated:

Each time I step out my entrance door, I’m hyper conscious. Even when I’m not trying horrible, you continue to understand there are individuals taking sneaky photographs of you, as a result of that’s what individuals love to do. After which they put them on the web and also you see them on Instagram and also you’re like, ‘Oh, my god.’ At residence, I get to sit down enjoying video games for ridiculous quantities of hours and escape there, as a result of going exterior has the alternative impact.

Talking of The Witcher, Cavill revealed that his first expertise with the sequence was CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. He has accomplished a number of playthroughs of the sport on numerous issue ranges.

“It’s all well and good when you’re trying not to stress out but then I realized I wasn’t chilling out,” he stated concerning the sport’s hardest setting. “I just ended up dying at the wrong points and thinking, ‘I should not have left the roads. I don’t know why I left the roads.’ I couldn’t run away fast enough or my attention span dropped for a second or I answered a text and now I’m dead and that’s six or seven hours of gameplay that I’ve just messed up.”

Cavill added that he wished to point out his love for the character by staying true to his description within the lore.

[Source: GQ via DualShockers]