The world’s first cheese-themed hotel room is set to open in Camden, London

It is going to positively be a brie-lliant place to remain.

A cheese-themed resort suite is ready to open in London – and it is billed as a world first.

The Cheese Suite, in Camden, will begin welcoming visitors from January 29 and can function cheese-themed furnishings, wallpaper, cushions and throws and even provide cheesy-scented cleaning soap within the lavatory.

An artist’s impression of the Cheese Suite, which is ready to open in London later this month. It’s billed as a world first

Friends will be capable of take selfies in entrance of the suite’s large cheese installations earlier than delivering for the night time snuggled up in cheese-themed bedding.

Because the lodging is self-catered, there will likely be loads of cheese-themed cookbooks available.

If they do not fancy cooking, visitors can name a cheese supply service to have snacks delivered straight to their door whereas listening to a specially-compiled tacky music playlist.

And the room will likely be stocked with traditional tacky board video games to assist go the time.

The suite, which will likely be in an condo complicated, is being created by Café Rouge to rejoice its new ‘tacky menu’, however will solely be open till February 6.

Stays are restricted to at least one night time and are free, however visitors are inspired to donate to the restaurant chain’s charity, the Prince’s Belief.

Jacqueline Fletcher, head of selling at Café Rouge, stated: ‘We all the time need to cater to the urge for food of our clients and we all know that there’s an actual starvation for cheese-based dishes after serving over 20,000 Cheese afternoon teas since launching in 2018.

The Cheese Suite is being created by Café Rouge to rejoice its new ‘tacky menu’ however will solely be open for simply over one week

‘So, we needed to offer the nation someplace new and thrilling to be completely immersed in certainly one of their favorite meals in none aside from a cheese-themed resort suite, whereas additionally attempting a few of our winter dishes from the consolation of the couch.’

Wish to spend an evening in The Cheese Suite? E-mail [email protected] to register for the possibility to be entered right into a poll for a one night time keep.

Nights will likely be allotted at random.