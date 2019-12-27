The world’s greatest high-wire artiste reveals the secret to walking a tightrope at insane height 

BOOK OF THE WEEK

ON THE HIGH WIRE

By Philippe Petit

(Weidenfeld & Nicholson £9.99, 115pp)

When my son ran away to affix the circus, I kind of ran away with him. I couldn’t be avoided the Academy of Circus Arts, the apprentice arm of Zippos.

Most weekends, I might prepare dinner a barbecue for the clowns. I might drink single malt within the firelight with Konny Konyot, whose Hungarian spouse had an exploding saxophone.

It was an honour to get to know the legendary ringmaster Norman Barrett, whose comical budgie act creased me up each time. As regards the contortionists, I didn’t know which finish to supply them my celebrated cheesy-dip occasion sausage.

The high-wire artistes, nevertheless, tended to maintain to themselves. They have been moody, solitary types. After studying this ebook with enormous enjoyment, I quite started to understand why.

Philippe Petit (pictured strolling between the Twin Towers in New York) provides perception into the talents required to succeed as a high-wire artiste

As Philippe Petit explains, a unending, monkish devotion to the duty in hand is required — rehearsing, practising, perfecting the method. Leisure shouldn’t be permitted. There aren’t any off-duty classes for the tightrope-walker. Nothing might be left to probability, as ‘chance is a thief that never gets caught’.

Petit, who started as a unicyclist and juggler of burning torches, enjoys dazzling the general public with what he can accomplish — or, as he places it in his Frenchman’s approach: ‘Limits exist only in the souls of those who do not dream.’

To that finish, he has strung his wires between the towers of Notre Dame, the Twin Towers of the World Commerce Centre, the 2 north pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the skyscrapers within the neighborhood of the Cathedral of St John the Divine, in Manhattan.

It took Petit ten days to put in the gear to cross Niagara Falls — the trick was to not look down, ‘for the movement of the waves will make you lose your balance’.

If anybody fancies following in Petit’s footsteps, the primary process is to get to know your wire. Will or not it’s tight or slack? Will it bounce about or droop and sway?

Wires, the truth is, are woven collectively to kind a strand. The strands are twisted and sheathed collectively to create a metal cable, which ‘is lubricated when it is manufactured’. The tight-rope walker has to scrub the coils with gasoline and rub it down with emery paper ‘until it is clean and grey’.

Even so, grease can ooze from the stretched cable when it’s uncovered to the new solar. On the different climatic excessive, ‘I have kicked off snow with every step as I walked along a frozen cable,’ says Petit nonchalantly. Additionally it is essential to look out for kinks and damaged strands ‘that even the greatest tension cannot eliminate’.

Petit suggests the tightrope-walker wears slippers with skinny, rubber soles, cotton socks or just naked toes. ‘You must be able to use the big toe and the second toe to grip the wire and hang on to it.’

1,323 File variety of consecutive skips carried out on a high-wire

Similar to, presumably, a gibbon.

‘Work without stopping,’ we’re advised. ‘Little by little, the wire must belong to you.’ A wire that in the first place is tethered close to the bottom, however which is rigged greater and better as confidence is gained.

What’s being discovered is that crossing a high-wire will contain a steady, if hair-raising, sequence of balancing and adjusting, ‘on one foot, on the other foot, again, and again, and again . . . After a great number of crossings back and forth, you will know what it is to go and what it is to return.’

I can grasp that — truthfully I can — and I’m so uncoordinated I can scarcely rise up with out having to sit down down once more.

Petit, nevertheless, together with his showman’s have to set off ‘an almost palpable excitement’ in his audiences, loves overcoming impossibilities.

In his circus acts and different stunts up on a wire, he has accomplished the splits, balanced on one knee, spun cartwheels, danced with ‘daggers attached to his ankles’, carried out methods with hoops and skipping-ropes, climbed a ladder, reclined in a chair (‘its struts and legs resting on the rope’), worn a blindfold and carried an confederate piggyback.

He’s disdainful of fellow artistes who put on security harnesses, linked by an ‘almost invisible cable’ to a belt below the leotard. As for a security internet: ‘Anyone can use a net,’ sneers Petit.

Nonetheless, he might need been glad of 1 the day he got here a cropper, ‘falling 40 ft and suffering broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a shattered hip and a smashed pancreas’.

That’s the one factor I’ve in widespread with Philippe Petit: pancreatic hassle.

Understandably, the tightrope-walker has no truck with margins of error. Actually, there can’t be any. False steps happen solely, we’re advised very firmly, due to an absence of focus.

Petit, certainly, sees himself because the equal of a bullfighter, willingly and habitually confronting loss of life within the afternoon — ‘the terrain of the high-wire walker is bounded by death,’ he says, grandly, if in truth, and definitely Hemingway-esquely.

He even hopes to be killed doing what he’s so captivated with: ‘I demand to be allowed to end my life on the wire.’

Nicely, not on the wire, absolutely. Extra like, ker-splat, on the bottom after he has slipped abruptly from it — although Petit does point out somebody who fell with such rapidity and drive that the wire sliced their arm off.

It’s a scandal, as Paul Auster rightly says in his sensible introduction, that ‘circus skills are assigned marginal status’, as if they’re at greatest ‘a minor form of athletics’, belonging with gypsy orchestras, Pierrot reveals and end-of-the-pier entertainments.

Acrobats and aerialists, with their juggling and harmful stunts, repeatedly carry out ‘complex combinations, intricate mathematical patterns and arabesques of nonsensical beauty’.

I’ve all the time maintained that the circus must be accorded equal standing with the Royal Shakespeare Firm or Covent Backyard Opera — it ought to be Sir Norman Barrett, for instance, or Lord Zippo.

And as for Philippe Petit, regardless of his fondness for transcendental uplift and his efforts to persuade the reader of the interior ‘lightness that is so magnificent at great heights’, all that issues actually is that he doesn’t truly fall for a while to return.