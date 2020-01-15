The world’s top 100 hotel suites revealed, from Las Vegas to The Lanesborough in London 

Here is a tantalising glimpse by the keyholes of the lodge rooms the world’s wealthiest individuals occupy.

Non-public jet life-style journal Elite Traveler has drawn up a listing of the 100 finest lodge suites on this planet, which incorporates the 10 greatest – and the 10 costliest.

The grand, jaw-dropping tour of opulence takes in each area, from the USA to Asia by way of swanky choices all through the UK and Europe.

Behold the snap of the 32,000-square-foot Mulia Mansion in Bali, gawp on the $200,000-a-stay Palms On line casino Empathy Suite in Las Vegas and sigh with longing on the London Lanesborough’s lavish Royal Suite.

Your eyes will little question additionally linger on the paradise that’s the Velaa Non-public Residence in The Maldives.

Scroll right down to see pictures of all of the above and some extra that we have cherry-picked from the listing.

Prime three greatest suites

The Mulia Mansion, pictured, at Mulia Villas in Bali tops the listing as the most important suite at 32,520 sq. ft. The 2-storey property has six bedrooms, a non-public pool and a 24-hour butler service. Stays begin from $19,800 (£15,000) per night time

The 28,000-square-foot Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, in Mexico is described as a ‘sprawling beachfront residence’, the place a one-night keep begins from $35,000 (£30,000). It has a 328ft infinity pool that ‘wraps across the entirety of the property’

The three-bedroom villa at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Bali, is 21,530 sq. ft. It’s located within the Balinese rainforest and a one-night keep prices $four,400 (£three,400)

Prime three costliest suites

Contained in the two-bedroom Empathy Suite on the Palms On line casino Resort, Las Vegas, the place a minimal two-night keep prices $200,000 (£154,000). It’s the costliest suite on the listing with Elite Traveler describing it as ‘an grownup’s playground’

Stays on the Royal Penthouse Suite in Resort President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, are $81,000 (£62,000) per night time. It spans 18,000 sq. ft and boasts 12 bedrooms

The Mark Penthouse at The Mark in New York, pictured, is described as ‘whimsical in design however rooted in French magnificence’. Stays price $75,000 (£58,000) per night time

Prime suites within the USA

Suite 5000, pictured, is a three-bedroom suite situated on the 50th flooring of the Mandarin Oriental, New York. It has ‘glossy decor’ and ‘distinctive views’ of the town. Stays begin from $35,000 (£27,000) per night time

The three-bedroom duplex on the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas has a ‘homey really feel’ with three bedrooms, a billiards room, a therapeutic massage room and a health room. A one-night keep begins from $four,000 (£three,000)

The Presidential Suite at Resort Bel-Air in Los Angeles is described as having a ‘classic-yet-modern California-style design’. It boasts a ‘non-public Spanish-inspired courtyard enclosed by towering timber and crops’. Stays are $15,000 (£11,500) per night time

Prime suites within the UK

Elite Traveler describes the Royal Suite at The Lanesborough in London, pictured, as ‘unashamedly regal’. It has seven bedrooms and bogs and views over Buckingham Palace Gardens. One night time within the suite begins from £11,800 ($15,400)

The Royal Suite at The Savoy in London is the grandest of the entire suites within the lodge, says Elite Traveler. The main bedroom has a four-poster mattress and a Savoir mattress. Stays begin from £14,600 ($19,000) per night time

Contained in the Manor Home Suite at Rosewood London, which is the one lodge suite on this planet to have its personal postcode. The £11,800-a-night suite ($15,400) is described as ‘way more like a classy metropolis condominium than a lodge suite’

Prime motels in Europe

The Prince Rainier III Suite at Hôtel de Paris, Monaco, has sculptures made by the late prince in addition to work from his private assortment. It additionally boasts a heated infinity pool with ‘fantastic views of the famed Place du On line casino’. A one-night keep begins from $50,000 (£38,500)

The Presidential Suite at Resort Principe di Savoia, Milan, is described as ‘nothing in need of opulent’. It has a ‘non-public Pompeii-style spa’ full with a sizzling tub, sauna and Turkish bathtub. One night time within the suite begins from $20,000 (£15,400)

Stays on the Belle Etoile Suite at Le Meurice, Paris, begin from $27,300 (£21,000). The suite is a four-bedroom duplex with a sprawling roof terrace that’s described as ‘certainly essentially the most unimaginable in Paris’

Prime suites in Asia Pacific

In keeping with Elite Traveler, the Shambhu Prakash Presidential Suite at Taj Lake Palace, India, ‘blends opulent Indian and European decor, providing a little bit of Versailles in Udaipur’. One night time within the suite begins from $15,500 (£12,000)

Rahimoana, a collection at Eagles Nest in New Zealand, is described as ‘extra like a non-public residence than a collection’. Standout options embrace a helipad, 4 en-suite bedrooms and an 82ft infinity pool. A one night time keep begins from $13,000 (£10,000)

Velaa Non-public Residence on Velaa Non-public Island within the Maldives prices $17,600 (£13,500) per night time. Set on a non-public seaside, it has 4 ocean-facing bedrooms, a 60ft infinity pool and a three-storey wine cellar that holds $3million (£2.3million) value of uncommon and distinctive bottles

Prime suites in Central America

Villa One at One&Solely Palmilla, Mexico, has 4 bedrooms, a film theatre, a fireplace pit and a 24-hour butler service. A one night time keep begins from $9,000 (£6,900). Elite Traveler describes the suite as a ‘distinctive Mexican hideaway’

The Villa is an ‘elegant’ five-bedroom non-public residence with its personal gardens at Sandy Lane in Holetown, Barbados. It’s described as having ‘grand, Palladian-style structure’. Stays on the villa are from $10,000 (£7,700) per night time

The Seven South suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, pictured, is the most important suite configuration within the Caribbean with 11 bedrooms. It’s described as that includes ‘elegant furnishings and a impartial color palette’. Stays begin from $25,000 (£19,200) per night time

Prime suites within the Center East and Africa

The 5,382-square-foot Bulgari Villa at The Bulgari Resort, Dubai, has three bedrooms, a house cinema and a hammam. Outdoors there are pristine gardens, a terrace and an oval pool with views of the ocean. A one night time keep begins from $three,300 (£2,500)

Nelson Mandela Villa at Shambala Non-public Recreation Reserve, South Africa, pictured, is the place the previous political chief hung out writing his memoirs. It has 5 bedrooms, two research and two lounges. Costs begin from $5,700 (£four,400) per night time

Villa North Island, pictured, is situated on the 5,000-acre non-public island of North Island in Seychelles. The one-bedroom suite ‘spills onto East Seaside, the place you’re unlikely to see one other soul, aside from the endemic wildlife’. Stays begin from $11,200 (£eight,600) per night time

