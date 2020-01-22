The worst movie remakes of all time

Remakes get a nasty status on this planet of cinema, but it surely’s not at all times deserved. Typically, remakes actually do enhance upon their supply materials — simply take a look at positively obtained remakes like The Fly, Little Store of Horrors, and the numerous iterations of A Star is Born. There are situations when a director simply does not fairly do a narrative justice once they convey it to the massive display, and it takes a brand new forged and crew to shine it up.

However remakes at all times current a sure problem — it’s a must to enchantment to followers of the unique movie whereas impressing a brand new crop of critics and drawing in followers who could also be unfamiliar with the unique. It is a robust balancing act, and it is easy to screw it up. And when a remake flops, you may typically anticipate followers and critics to be exceptionally harsh — there is a widespread sentiment good movie or franchise will be tainted by a shoddy remake. Here’s a round-up of a few of the worst remakes of all time, proving that typically, trying to enhance an honest movie can lead to nothing however a field workplace flop.