The worst movie remakes of all time

Remakes get a nasty status on this planet of cinema, but it surely’s not at all times deserved. Typically, remakes actually do enhance upon their supply materials — simply take a look at positively obtained remakes like The Fly, Little Store of Horrors, and the numerous iterations of A Star is Born. There are situations when a director simply does not fairly do a narrative justice once they convey it to the massive display, and it takes a brand new forged and crew to shine it up.
However remakes at all times current a sure problem — it’s a must to enchantment to followers of the unique movie whereas impressing a brand new crop of critics and drawing in followers who could also be unfamiliar with the unique. It is a robust balancing act, and it is easy to screw it up. And when a remake flops, you may typically anticipate followers and critics to be exceptionally harsh — there is a widespread sentiment good movie or franchise will be tainted by a shoddy remake. Here’s a round-up of a few of the worst remakes of all time, proving that typically, trying to enhance an honest movie can lead to nothing however a field workplace flop.
Get Carter (2000)
Within the 1971 British crime movie Get Carter, London gangster Jack Carter returns to his hometown after the dying of his brother. When he suspects foul play, he decides to dig deeper and discover out who was actually accountable. As he delves again into town’s world of organized crime, tensions escalate and violent battle ensues.
The 2000 remake of Get Carter, starring Sylvester Stallone, was definitely not a brilliant spot in Stallone’s profession. This time, the story was set in America, with Carter a mob enforcer residing in Las Vegas who returns house to Seattle after his brother’s dying. But it surely wasn’t essentially the change in setting that dissatisfied critics, though it did give the movie a unique really feel — it was the truth that the plot appeared fairly formulaic and contrived compared to the unique, even if it ought to have been a suspenseful thriller. “Carter, who goes to Seattle to hunt down his brother’s killer, may have entered a labyrinth of evil,” wrote Owen Gleiberman for Leisure Weekly, “but his response to it — revenge shorn of all vulnerability or nuance — is as hollow as it is monolithic.”
The Ladies (2008)
The 1939 comedy movie The Ladies featured an all-female forged, and whereas one of many essential themes of the movie is the characters’ relationships with males, not a single man is seen all through your complete movie — even their pets are feminine.
With a push for extra feminine illustration in motion pictures, you’ll assume that remaking The Ladies offered an incredible alternative — an replace of the movie for contemporary audiences would doubtless be a success. However the 2008 remake left a lot to be desired — it wasn’t as much as the identical inventive customary as the unique. It wasn’t fairly as witty or charming, and whereas the forged featured proficient leads like Carrie Fisher and Meg Ryan, their expertise have been largely wasted. Evaluating the movie to the unique, Linda Barnard wrote for The Star, “What was then snappy dialogue from meowing madams acting out a morality play on everything that stinks about haute society now flaccidly flaps, lost in translation from old world to new.”
The Fog (2005)
In John Carpenter’s 1980 cult basic The Fog, a mysterious fog covers a California city, bringing the ghosts of useless sailors that terrorize the residents. The idea may have been corny, however the well-made movie’s gradual construct to scary moments saved audiences hooked. It appeared like a movie that might profit from a remake with up to date particular results, however as this 2005 effort exhibits, it is all too straightforward to fully botch the plot.
Though Carpenter did produce the remake, it did not ring a bell with critics. The scares simply did not conjure up actual concern, and the ghosts did not come throughout as threatening or intimidating. And if a horror movie is not genuinely scary, it simply feels boring and muddled — there’s little purpose to look at. Writing for ScreenCrush, critic Matt Singer questioned if it was “one of the worst movies ever made.” In his overview, he joked, “This movie’s not even that foggy! The clouds in two-thirds of this movie are so sparse they wouldn’t even warrant a push notification from your phone’s weather app.”
The Stepfather (2009)
The Stepfather is a 1987 slasher that is scary sufficient to make you are feeling a bit cautious of any form stranger you meet. The movie is a few assassin who kills his household, modifications his identification, after which marries into one other household so he can repeat the method. His stepdaughter turns into suspicious of him, however can she show who he’s in time to avoid wasting her household?
The movie falls someplace between horror, crime thriller, and black comedy, and the plot is attention-grabbing sufficient to attract in followers of assorted genres and carry audiences to a satisfying conclusion. However the 2009 remake of The Stepfather failed to realize the identical. The stress simply is not there, the plot holes are distracting, and the climax of the movie ties up every thing just a little too neatly, with a predictable collection of occasions main up the ultimate moments. For the AV Membership, Scott Tobias wrote, “Even by horror-remake requirements, The Stepfather units the bar for pointlessness.”
The Heartbreak Child (2007)
1972’s The Heartbreak Child is a unique sort of romantic comedy. Self-absorbed Lenny is married to clingy Lila, and on their honeymoon, he ditches her to pursue a manipulative school woman named Kelly. He impulsively divorces Lila and proposes to Kelly, but it surely turns into clear that her sole purpose for marrying him is to insurgent in opposition to her father. At their marriage ceremony, Lenny finally ends up ignored by nearly everybody, together with the bride, and this darkish comedy ends on a miserable notice.
The 2007 remake of The Heartbreak Child, starring Ben Stiller, did not push the boundaries of the style like the unique. The characters have been nasty to the purpose of being unsympathetic and virtually unredeemable, including as much as one other stale rom-com that did not differentiate itself from movies with related themes. Actually, Rolling Stone dubbed it the worst remake of the yr. In a overview for eFilmCritic, Peter Sobczynski described the movie as “an ugly, hateful and deeply unfunny bit of hackwork.”
Psycho (1998)
Remaking a basic horror movie isn’t any straightforward activity for a director. The 1998 remake of Psycho made that clear. The unique 1960 Psycho was chilling, and followers weren’t precisely begging for a do-over — it is thought of one in all Alfred Hitchcock’s finest movies, and simply listening to Norman Bates’ voice continues to be sufficient to make your pores and skin crawl.
The remake did not take a lot inventive license, opting as an alternative for a shot-for-shot copy of the unique. Whereas watching it, it is onerous to not ask why it was even value taking pictures a remake if the movie would barely deviate from the supply materials. Even a lot of the script and musical rating was extraordinarily related. To prime all of it off, the movie was nominated for a grand complete of three Golden Raspberry Awards, and received for Worst Remake and Worst Director. “Even with Hitchcock’s shot list… Van Sant can’t come up with anything more than a wan tribute to the master, proving it takes more than a good storyboard to make a film work,” Sean Axmaker wrote for Nitrate On-line Assessment.
Across the World in 80 Days (2004)
Across the World in 80 Days, initially launched in 1956, is an epic journey based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by Jules Verne that ended up profitable 5 Academy Awards, together with the award for Finest Image. The plot’s fairly easy: Phileas Fogg makes a guess that he can get around the globe in a mere eighty days, and he units off on a race all through the globe.
A story like this appears timeless — sure, it will be extremely straightforward to get around the globe in simply a few days now, however the story may nonetheless resonate with fashionable audiences. Nonetheless, the 2004 remake did not take audiences on the identical thrilling journey as the unique. As a substitute, it barely adopted the plot of Verne’s novel, and it was nominated for Worst Remake on the Razzies — and it finally received Most Unwelcome Remake at The Stinkers Dangerous Film Awards. Marty Mapes summed it up for Film Behavior: “Across the World in 80 Days is the sort of film it is best to see in the event you’re on the lookout for an excuse to take a seat in an air-conditioned theater for 2 hours, and you’ve got already seen all the great motion pictures.”
Whole Recall (2012)
Whole Recall, an enchanting science fiction movie launched in 1990, follows building employee Douglas Quaid, who begins having disturbing goals about life on Mars. He will get a reminiscence chip implanted that may give him a digital actuality expertise of working as a undercover agent on the planet. However because the movie goes on, the road between reality and fiction turns into blurred, and he struggles to determine who he actually is — and what he has actually accomplished on Mars.
This is the place the 2012 remake went fully mistaken: it is not even set on Mars. As a substitute, it takes place on a future, dystopian Earth. Positive, that idea may have labored properly, however this model of Whole Recall fell flat in different points. The motion sequences have been the one actual brilliant spot of the movie — every thing in between dragged on with little pleasure. “Whilst the action is grand in scope — and certainly high in production values — it somehow lacks any tangible sense of tension or drama,” wrote Joseph Walsh for CineVue.
Level Break (2015)
Within the 1991 movie Level Break, Keanu Reeves performs an undercover FBI agent who has to research and infiltrate a bunch of financial institution robbers — who additionally occur to be nice surfers. That is undoubtedly not your common crime thriller.
The premise of Level Break might have appeared clunky, however what made it a cult favourite was the truth that nothing concerning the movie actually ought to have labored collectively — but in some way, the ridiculous plot threads proved entertaining. How do you recapture the magic of a movie with an surprising cult following? Nicely, if the remake of Level Break is any indication, it may not be doable.
The 2015 Level Break does characteristic some visually beautiful motion scenes, however aside from that, it falls flat. In a overview for Instances of India, Reagan Gavin Rasquinha summed up the movie’s deadly flaw: “Level Break comes throughout as a string of admittedly superb motion sequences and sports activities feats with the remainder of the movie haphazardly constructed up round it.”
Bangkok Harmful (2008)
Nicolas Cage has a observe document of starring in movies that show underwhelming for critics, and Bangkok Harmful undoubtedly falls into that class. The unique Bangkok Harmful is a Thai crime thriller about Kong, a gunman who can neither hear nor converse. He works as an murderer for rent, struggles to search out actual which means in life, and finally meets a tragic finish. It is an intense movie, filled with motion and emotional scenes. Cage’s model, nevertheless, could not maintain a candle to the unique — even if it was made by the identical administrators, the Pang brothers.
Within the 2008 remake of Bangkok Harmful, a number of key particulars are modified. Cage performs the protagonist, Joe, who is not deaf or mute. The cinematography is visually complicated at occasions, and the thought of a hitman who finally positive aspects a conscience feels cliche. As Scott Nash remarked in a overview for Three Film Buffs, “The burnt out assassin shtick is old and tired.”
Village of the Damned (1995)
Within the 1960 British horror film Village of the Damned, one morning, each younger lady in a small city wakes up pregnant and finally provides start to extraordinarily clever and frighteningly highly effective kids with skills that can’t be defined.
Remaking a movie like Village of the Damned is dangerous. Accomplished poorly, the plot a few village stuffed with alien spawn may come throughout as foolish and flimsy fairly than scary — and sadly, that is precisely what occurred within the 1995 remake. Director John Carpenter missed the mark this time round — it could not dwell as much as the success of a few of his different movies, like Halloween. The pacing is disjointed and incoherent at occasions, and whereas the unique was praised for its genuinely suspenseful ambiance, the remake was panned for its lack of actual stress. Writing for SF Gate, critic Peter Stack wrote the movie off as a “trip to a village of the darned tedious.”
Ben-Hur (2016)
The 1959 historic drama Ben-Hur is an undisputed basic that received 11 Academy Awards. Curiously sufficient, this model of Ben-Hur was really a remake, but it surely undoubtedly improved on the unique 1925 silent movie, Ben-Hur: A Story of the Christ. It is received loads of motion, romance, high-stakes drama, and a well-known chariot race that has impressed audiences for many years. It was troublesome to see how a remake may have outdone the 1959 model — however that did not cease Paramount from making an attempt.
What may have been an unimaginable historic epic with up to date particular results turned out to be a field workplace bomb. The aesthetics have been downgraded by haphazard enhancing and lackluster CGI, and except for a number of thrilling motion scenes, little concerning the movie stood out. “A thrill ride in parts, as long as you can forgive the hokiness, wooden dialogue, and long-slog running time,” Alison Rowat wrote for The Herald. Ethical of the story? Some basic movies ought to simply be left alone.
The Invasion (2007)
In comparison with the horror movies of right this moment, the particular results within the unique 1956 Invasion of the Physique Snatchers left one thing to be desired, but it surely’s nonetheless thought to be a basic. On this sci-fi horror film, alien spores develop into seed pods that may produce bodily replacements of human beings — with none shred of human feelings. A critically and commercially profitable remake adopted in 1978, and one other retelling, titled Physique Snatchers, was launched in 1993.
In 2007, one other model of the story was launched, this time titled The Invasion. Fairly than making a straight remake, the writers tried to take it in a unique path and make it extra modern and political. The end result? A movie that was extensively criticized for an inconsistent narrative, one whose deeper themes have been subsequently misplaced. “It falls far short as an effective sci-fi thriller, not to mention the brainy political allegory it’s determined to be,” wrote Dana Stevens for Slate.
The Haunting (1999)
Primarily based on the 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill Home, 1963’s The Haunting follows a bunch of people who find themselves invited by a mystical investigator to search out out what is going on on in a supposedly haunted home. The darkish, shadowy units make it really feel like evil is genuinely lurking round each nook, and the belief that the home is genuinely haunted makes the characters really feel like their grip on actuality is slipping.
The 1999 remake The Haunting may have been higher than an ordinary haunted home movie, but it by no means measures up. The contributors are lured to the home below the belief that they are collaborating in an insomnia research. However as soon as the researchers depart, the home comes alive. It is nonetheless an intriguing setup, however the mediocre script does not precisely lend itself to nice appearing; moments meant to be dramatic and horrifying come throughout as unintentionally humorous. “Once the screaming begins, so will your laughing,” Carlo Cavagna wrote for About Movie. “The Haunting is so absurd, you may discover it to be fairly satisfying escapism, relying in your appreciation for camp.”
Home of Wax (2005)
1953’s Home of Wax was a Three-D horror hit through which a sculptor shares his wax museum by killing individuals and coating their corpses with wax. It was really a remake of an earlier movie, the 1933 Thriller of the Wax Museum. Audiences have been passionate about this model, and it did properly on the field workplace.
In 2005, a modern-day model titled Home of Wax was launched, however the plot was fairly totally different — much less like an actual thriller and extra of a predictable, shrill teen slasher. There’s nothing mistaken with a tacky slasher — however in comparison with the impression of the 1953 model, this retelling was shallow and reliant on low-cost scares. Granted, this was in all probability apparent based mostly on the casting alone: with Paris Hilton in a supporting function, it was unlikely to impress any critics. As Maitland McDonagh wrote for TV Information, “It delivers some bracingly nasty gore scenes, but there’s no spark left in the run-scream-repeat formula.”
Day of the Lifeless (2008)
The 1985 zombie movie Day of the Lifeless follows a bunch of scientists and troopers who dwell in a bunker within the aftermath of a zombie invasion. A number of zombies are saved captive for the aim of analysis. Predictably, this association is unstable, and a battle breaks out that threatens the very survival of the human race.
Day of the Lifeless is a bloody movie, but it surely balances the violence with a genuinely considerate critique of society and the breakdown of human communication within the fashionable period. Nonetheless, the 2008 remake forsakes any try and convey an actual message to the viewers in favor of gore and guts. There isn’t any actual commentary on the state of humanity, the particular results look low-cost, and the zombies are so clever and agile that they function much less like zombies and extra like evil human beings with superpowers. “Like infected zombie areas put under quarantine, I would lock this film away in a box and leave it there for good,” Jordan Snowden quipped in a overview for Pittsburgh Metropolis Paper.
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Adam Sandler is greater than able to giving an incredible efficiency when he desires to — though he has a status for churning out cringe-worthy comedies, movies like The Marriage ceremony Singer and Uncut Gems show that he is a greater actor than many give him credit score for. Nonetheless, his 2002 remake of Frank Capra’s 1936 movie Mr. Deeds Goes to City, titled Mr. Deeds, does not rank amongst his finest work. In Mr. Deeds Goes to City, Longfellow Deeds makes a residing by juggling odd jobs through the Nice Despair, till he out of the blue inherits $20 million from his late uncle. He falls in love with Louise “Babe” Bennett, and an surprising love story unfolds.
The plot of the 2002 remake is analogous, however the jokes are grating, the characters are bland and worsening, and your complete narrative is dumbed right down to the purpose the place it is virtually insulting to the viewers and Capra’s reminiscence. In a overview for the Seattle Instances, Moira Macdonald wrote, “Mr. Deeds is meant to be a celebration of the goodness of normal individuals… however actually it is nothing greater than a cash maker for the filmmakers and a pointless star automobile for Sandler.”
Rollerball (2002)
The 1975 movie Rollerball virtually inhabits its personal style — it falls someplace between sci-fi and sports activities film. The futuristic story facilities on star rollerball participant Jonathan, probably the most well-known and proficient man within the recreation, whose success is used in opposition to him when the powers that be resolve that the principles of the game ought to change to make sure that he’s compelled out — by killing him, if essential. Jonathan is meant to turn into an instance, proving that man can solely succeed by way of violence and uninhibited individualism.
The 2002 Rollerball remake does not ship when it comes to related social commentary. It takes place within the current as an alternative of the long run, and it is primarily centered on motion sequences, ignoring the political undertones that made the unique value watching. The narrative is uneven, the characters are underdeveloped in favor of spotlighting violent Rollerball video games, and the dialogue is not precisely riveting.
Pulse (2006)
In 2006, the Japanese horror movie Kairo was remade for American audiences as Pulse. In Kairo, spirits handle to search out their method into our world by way of the web, inflicting unusual and horrifying occasions to happen. The movie options two parallel narratives that present characters coping with the results of this paranormal invasion.
Within the remake, the distinctive twin narrative strategy was scrapped. The premise was related sufficient — ghosts make their method into the world of the residing by way of a portal opened up by the web — however every thing that made the unique a cult favourite in Japan was lacking. The movie depends on grotesque imagery to get its factors throughout, however these low-cost thrills aren’t sufficient for a movie that fails to delve deeper into any significant themes. Writing for Austin Chronicle, critic Mark Savlov referred to the remake as a “curiously dull Americanization of one of the finest examples of subtle, moody J-horror out there.”
Fame (2009)
The 1980 movie Fame follows a bunch of highschool college students after they achieve acceptance to the distinguished Excessive College of Performing Arts in New York Metropolis. As they research their respective crafts, they face troublesome obstacles within the classroom, on stage, and of their private lives. There are moments that slip into melodrama, however total, the characters are relatable and sympathetic, and the musical numbers have been a success.
The 2009 remake of Fame simply does not have the identical ambiance. It is too slick and polished, prefer it was supposed to be an after-school particular fairly than a movie about genuine, advanced, and impressive characters. It lacks the unique’s gritty edge, seeming to take cues from Excessive College Musical and Glee as an alternative. Critic Roger Ebert gave the movie two stars, writing, “The brand new Fame is a tragic reflection of the brand new Hollywood, the place materials is sanitized and dumbed down for a hypothetical teen market that’s method too refined for it.”
The Wicker Man (2006)
The 1973 British horror movie The Wicker Man explores intriguing spiritual themes as religious Christian police sergeant Neil Howie investigates an remoted island cult. He travels to the island of Summerisle to discover a lacking younger woman, Rowan Morrison, who he believes has been taken to the island based mostly on the contents of an nameless letter. He worries that she’s supposed to be a human sacrifice for the cult, however what they’ve deliberate for Howie is much more terrifying.
The Nicolas Cage-led 2006 remake of The Wicker Man could not assist however fall wanting the eerie expectations set by the unique. Moments supposed to be harrowing are as an alternative so absurd that they got here throughout as humorous, and the genuinely unsettling ambiance within the unique movie is totally absent. When a horror film feels extra like an ill-conceived comedy, it is onerous to come back away with out feeling like everybody concerned was phoning it in.
One Missed Name (2008)
The 2008 American remake of the Japanese movie One Missed Name has the excellence of being one of many few movies to attain a whopping zero p.c on the Tomatometer. The unique One Missed Name wasn’t precisely a basic — the plot, about individuals receiving voicemails from their future selves dying, was fairly just like different widespread horror movies like The Ring. This meant there was an actual alternative for the remake to outshine the unique — and it fully missed the mark.
It simply wasn’t scary sufficient for the critics, and for a movie that ought to have been gripping and suspenseful, the plot was really fairly boring. Even in the event you do not converse Japanese, do not topic your self to watching this remake — until, in fact, you occur to search out poorly reviewed horror movies entertaining in a “so bad it’s good” method. As a substitute, simply activate the unique and skim the subtitles.
Swept Away (2002)
The Italian movie Swept Away follows the story of Raffaela, an entitled, rich lady who finally ends up stranded with Gennarino, a crew member from her yacht — and to make issues extra attention-grabbing, he additionally occurs to be a communist. However once they find yourself shipwrecked on a desert island, she’s not in management, and the 2 find yourself engaged in an surprising love affair.
Typically, remaking a overseas movie for a unique market implies that the story will get butchered within the course of — and that is precisely what occurred with the American remake of Swept Away. The leads have little chemistry, making all of it however unattainable to purchase their romance. In a overview for SF Gate, Mick LaSalle wrote, “Even camp status eludes this tepid and misguided picture… The movie is not just a weak effort, but a big, fat mistake.”
