The XLNT tamales go back 125 years, capturing nostalgia for Californians across the U.S.

Each week, Vincent Passanisi will get lots of of emails from throughout the nation about his XLNT beef tamales.

I lived in Los Angeles for 47 years however I’ve now moved to Wisconsin to be close to household. I hoped I may order tamales for tamale pie. We don’t have your tamales and they’re the most effective.

Small, machine-made and packaged in white plastic luggage, the corporate’s model barely resemble what individuals envision once they discuss concerning the Mexican and Central American favourite.

we used to reside in california and acquired your tamales however we now reside right here in Tennessee and might’t discover them wherever.

The within of every one includes a slurry of floor beef, spices and shredded carrots. The masa that encases this stuffing is skinny and salty. Every tamale is wrapped not in a corn husk or banana leaf, however poly paper.

I’m from Cali, now reside in Minnesota. How can I order your tomales?

As soon as a Southern California culinary touchstone on the extent of Van de Kamp’s bakeries and Chasen’s chili, XLNT gives a time warp to an period when Latino meals wasn’t as ubiquitous as it’s right now.

However throughout a season when tamales develop into their very own meals group, taking up every little thing from workplace potlucks to household gatherings, XLNT’s tamales are largely ignored round these components, in the event that they even register with eaters.

Emmanuel Betancourt masses a hopper for XLNT tamales within the Marisa Meals manufacturing facility in Lengthy Seashore. XLNT Tamales, a legacy product, is the oldest Mexican meals firm in the US and celebrating its 125th anniversary. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

XLNT tamales are lower on the manufacturing line at Marisa Meals in Lengthy Seashore. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

They’re discovered solely within the frozen meals sections of unhip supermarkets akin to Stater Bros. and Ralphs, stocked not within the ethnic meals part however alongside legacy manufacturers akin to Farmer John and Hillshire Farm.

“Never heard of them,” stated Omar Lopez, an immigrant from the Mexican state of Puebla who sells tamales full of hen, pork or rajas con queso (jalapeño strips and cheese) at his Spiga’s Bakery in Orange. He tried to be diplomatic when offered with some not too long ago.

“Oh, they seem nice,” he stated in Spanish whereas prepping a Christmas order.

Nonetheless, at 125 years outdated, XLNT is the oldest repeatedly working Mexican meals model in the US, and one of many oldest corporations in Southern California, interval.

And although many years faraway from its heyday, these unassuming tamales are seeing an upswing in gross sales pushed by California expats who pine for a style of dwelling.

The XLNT tamale recipe that’s nonetheless getting used right now dates again to 1906. (XLNT Meals Corp.)

“It’s the nostalgia of it,” says Passanisi, president of Santa Fe Importers, the Italian American Lengthy Seashore deli and packer that now owns XLNT (pronounced “excellent”). “It brings them back to the time of their lives, when things were much simpler.”

A kind of individuals is Joe de la Riva. The 58-year-old remembers “begging my mom to buy them” when he was rising up in Orange County.

“They weren’t like my mom’s or grandma’s,” stated the Las Vegas resident, who boasts that his freezer all the time has a bag. “But they’re good. They’re easy. They’re handy. And they’re not expensive at all.”

***

Born & raised in So.Cal. been in Chicago space very long time. Certain do miss XLNT tamales! No person right here understands

The story of XLNT is, in some ways, the story of Southern California.

The corporate began in 1894, a time when individuals nonetheless referred to Mexican meals as “Spanish” and tacos had but to seem on L.A. menus.

Vincent Passanisi on the Marisa Meals manufacturing facility the place XLNT tamales are made. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

Tamales have been town’s hottest ethnic meals. The wealthy served them on effective china for fancy dinners; the working lessons lined up at horse-drawn wagons that, very like the meals vehicles of right now, both roamed the embryonic metropolis or parked in a single spot all day and thru the evening.

XLNT opened a manufacturing facility in Boyle Heights to fulfill demand; a employee, Charles Crawford, ultimately assumed possession. By 1908, the son of Canadian and Dutch immigrants was inserting advertisements in newspapers that proclaimed his hen and beef tamales the “Best on Earth.”

Crawford and his brothers grew XLNT right into a multimillion-dollar empire that sponsored a radio present on KNX-AM (1070) and produced greater than 60 objects, not all of them Mexican: enchilada dinners, taco kits, mayonnaise, pizza. The model’s distinctive block-letter, red-and-blue brand made cameos in Disney cartoons and “Little Rascals” shorts.

However the star remained the tamales, which got here in Three-, 5- and Eight-ounce sizes. They have been accessible in all places — grocery shops, liquor marts, delis, even at college cafeterias — and have become a part of the Southern California food regimen.

Los Angeles internet producer Dennis Willen first ate XLNT tamales recent from a gradual cooker on the Sundown Grill in Hollywood when the Philadelphia native had simply arrived within the metropolis in 1977 and nonetheless enjoys their barely spicy, not-too-greasy taste.

“When I moved here, I discovered a whole new world,” he stated, “and that flavor takes me back to that time of wonder and exploration. I’ve graduated to other tamales, but I always go back to them.”

“It’s like a meat pillow,” stated Sarah Whittenberg, a culinary teacher for the North Orange County Group Faculty District who grew up with XLNT in the course of the 1980s in Irvine and grabs a bag not less than as soon as a month. “They’re not Mexican-style tamales, or Honduran style. They’re Southern California style.”

By the point Whittenberg first loved them, XLNT belonged to Alex Meals, one other pioneering Southern California tamale firm with its personal declare to Mexican meals historical past: The Morales household that owned it invented Doritos at Disneyland within the 1960s.

Manufacturing facility staff bundle XLNT tamales, the oldest Mexican meals firm in the US. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

At its top, Alex Meals made greater than 20 million tamales a yr. However they fell out of favor as shopper tastes modified. The corporate renamed itself Don Miguel Mexican Meals and launched different, extra “authentic” tamales. When a personal fairness agency purchased Don Miguel in 2006, it selected to not take up the XLNT model and left it to Michael Morales, grandson of Alex Meals founder Alejandro Morales.

“A spoonful of sour cream or cottage cheese on top and we were good to go,” stated Thomas Ortega, who owns high-end Mexican eating places in Cerritos and Lengthy Seashore. “It was a familiar part of our Chicano upbringing.”

However Ortega admits he hasn’t tasted an XLNT tamale in greater than 20 years.

“Everyone’s palates have evolved so much,” he stated, “I’m not sure there is much to appreciate anymore other than the nostalgia of my youth.”

***

My dad is popping 80 in just some weeks and I wish to shock him with some XLNT tamales. Sadly, he now lives in Lincoln, Nebraska. Am I capable of particular organize them immediately from you and have them despatched to him?

In 2010, Passanisi purchased XLNT Tamales from Morales, who needed to retire.

“I hated to see it go away,” stated Passanisi, who was already producing XLNT tamales for Morales, who was unavailable for remark. “So many people remember those tamales. They grew up on it. Their parents grew up on it. And they grow distraught that they can’t get it where they’re at. You feel a tremendous amount of responsibility.”

Santa Fe Importers now makes 1.5 million tamales a yr — far beneath XLNT’s pinnacle. Passanisi wouldn’t disclose financials besides to say the model is “profitable” and at a degree the place it’s able to increase to fulfill “huge demand.”

Manufacturing supervisor Jess Berumen, proper, and Vincent Passanisi check XLNT tamales for high quality on the Marisa Meals manufacturing facility. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Instances)

5 days every week, staff feed machines with masa and beef filling that spit out a size of tamale that would conceivably go on perpetually if not for a water wheel-like contraption that cuts it into particular person tamales. Staff then wrap them, put them on trays and proceed to first steam, then flash-freeze them by the lots of.

“They’re different than my mom’s, but still good,” stated operations manufacturing supervisor Jess Berumen. “More moist.”

With XLNT’s distribution at the moment restricted to Southern California and components of Northern California, Arizona and Washington, Passanisi is ramping up for the longer term. He’s starting to check chorizo, shredded beef and pork tamales. He additionally plans to spend cash on advertising within the East Coast.

“It’s amazing how XLNT has survived,” Passanisi declared. “Sometimes, I see that year, 1894. That’s 30 years after the Civil War!”

In the meantime: Are you able to ship some tamales to Texas or do they promote them in Elpaso