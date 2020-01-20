The Young Bucks On ‘Real-Life Tension’ With The Revival

The Revival could possibly be on their solution to AEW ultimately, however they’re nonetheless underneath contract with WWE. The considering is that Scott Dawson and Sprint Wilder nonetheless haven’t signed new contracts for a motive.

Whereas talking to ESPN West Palm, Nick Jackson took on a query about The Revival ultimately ending up in AEW. The Younger Bucks and The High Guys have teased having a match for fairly a while. Jackson isn’t certain if they’ve kayfabe or actual stress, however one thing is there.

“For me, the obvious one whenever people talk about the dream match that never happened would be us and The Revival because I feel like there’s some real-life tension there, and I don’t know if it’s competitive or friendly or whatever it is,” Matt mentioned. “There’s definitely something. There’s a competitive rivalry there. Talk about two teams that have polar opposites in styles, where I think it could be a fun style clash. I would love to have that match. That’s probably number one on my bucket list right now.”

The Revival’s WWE contracts are up within the spring. WWE tacked on just a few weeks to the top of Sprint Wilder’s contract resulting from a damaged jaw he suffered proper after his foremost roster call-up.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote