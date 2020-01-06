The Young Bucks Say The Door Between AEW & NJPW Never Opened

All Elite Wrestling’s World Title appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 14. That doesn’t imply there may be any form of association between the 2 firms.

The Younger Bucks are Government Vice Presidents of AEW. Chris Jericho launched the thought of NJPW stars coming to AEW to face Le Champion and that was all his doing.

Tony Khan did okay the angle based on Dave Meltzer. Whereas The Younger Bucks spoke to ESPN, Nick Jackson revealed that the “forbidden door” between AEW and NJPW was by no means open to start with.

“Yeah that was just a rumor, nothings happening. I think he (Chris Jericho) just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation. But the door has not opened up at all.” “We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now.”

Numerous followers made predictions that AEW and NJPW could have a working settlement earlier than 2020 involves an in depth. It doesn’t seem to be that’s probably from the sound of issues.