The Young Bucks & SCU Have Very Awkward Christmas Party

The Younger Bucks are buddies with SCU in actual life. The 2 groups have a yearly custom to have a good time Christmas collectively, however this 12 months it was a bit tense.

Following SCU’s profitable AEW World Tag Group Title protection on AEW Dynamite, the Younger Bucks had been very quiet. They didn’t appear to be glad about shedding that match, even when it was to their good buddies.

This was a second annual occasion with the 2 groups. Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels had been having a blast. Nick and Matt Jackson had been rather less thrilled. After they requested Matt Jackson what’s fallacious he replied: “Really? After Wednesday?”

Scorpio Sky mentioned that the Bucks have beat them earlier than so this time it was simply the opposite method round. Since they’re a household they share wins and losses. Then Scorpio bought as much as reveal that he was carrying the tag group title.

You’ll be able to try the video under to see this humorous phase. It’s really the introduction for this week’s present.