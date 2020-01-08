The Young Bucks Want To Wrestle Two WWE Tag Teams

The Younger Bucks had profitable WWE contracts on the desk, however they turned them down. If they might have accepted these offers then AEW would have possible by no means turned a actuality as we all know it right now.

Nick and Matt Jackson nonetheless have their record of who they want to face. Once they spoke to ESPN’s West Palm, Nick Jackson revealed that they might like to face The New Day.

“Off the top of my head, I would say The Elite versus New Day because that was something that was actually close to happening at one point, but it just never happened but I think if that six-man would’ve happened, it would’ve tore the house down.”

The New Day all signed new 5 12 months contracts with WWE. A match between The Younger Bucks and New Day might sound far-fetched, however Matt Jackson’s choose may occur in AEW by the tip of the 12 months.

“I would say for me, the obvious one whenever anyone talks about the dream match that has never happened, would be us and The Revival because I feel like there’s some real life tension there and I don’t know if it’s competitive or friendly or whatever.”

The Revival haven’t re-signed WWE contracts. The identical deal is on the desk, however the Prime Guys may be out of WWE quickly sufficient. That leaves the prospect for a minimum of a type of dream matches for The Younger Bucks to happen.

