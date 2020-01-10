Thelma Houston Joins Morrissey On New Single, Says “I Don’t Believe Morrissey Is Racist”

Morrissey has introduced a brand new album known as I Am Not A Canine On A Chain due for launch in March, his first assortment of recent materials since 2017 's Low In Excessive Faculty . The brand new LP is produced by latest Moz mainstay Joe Chicarelli, who has helmed all of his albums since 2014 's World Peace Is None Of Your Enterprise , and its lead single “Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?” is out now. It's a duet with the veteran gospel, soul, and disco singer Thelma Houston (no relation to Whitney), who hit # 1 and received a Grammy with 1977 's “Don 't Depart Me This Manner. “

Showing on a track with Morrissey is a controversial transfer on Houston's half as a result of recently his actions – sporting a pin selling the far-right anti-immigrant group For Britain on Fallon , as an example – have amplified the widespread notion that he's racist, a cost Moz has denied.

When reached for remark by Pitchfork, Houston had this to say:

I don’t consider Morrissey is racist. And I received concerned with this monitor as a result of I've identified about his music for fairly a while. Again in 2012, I used to be collaborating with an artist named Gabe Noel, and he steered we attempt some covers. And when he talked about a Morrissey track known as “Suedehead,” as quickly as I heard 'it was a very good lay' lyric – I laughed and was like … Okay let's minimize it!

Morrissey and Houston's duet is accessible to stream under.

I Am Not A Canine On A Chain is out three / 20 on BMG.