There are 6,600 VW and SEAT cars on the road with a dangerous seatbelt fault

Hundreds of homeowners of latest Volkswagen and Seat automobiles are driving with a recognized seatbelt fault that could possibly be harmful for passengers sitting within the again.

Final yr, the VW Group was pressured to recall greater than 76,000 automobiles after an investigation discovered rear seatbelt may unbuckle itself in some eventualities – affecting the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza and Arona.

Greater than a year-and-a-half after the difficulty was recognized, a brand new investigation has revealed that there are 6,600 of those faults automobiles on the street – a few of that are being bought second-hand with none point out of there being a doubtlessly life-threatening downside.

Not a complete recall: VW nonetheless hasn’t repaired over 6,000 automobiles which have a seatbelt challenge that poses a possible security threat. A report discovered final Could that the left rear buckle can launch when the automobile was travelling with three within the again and there have been sudden modifications of route

The issue with the rear seatbelts in these three fashions was first reported again in Could 2018.

Finnish motoring journal Tekniikan Maailma initially recognized the difficulty whereas street testing the automobiles earlier that yr.

It discovered that the left rear buckle within the three may launch when the automobile was travelling with three within the again and there have been sudden modifications of route.

A VW spokesman stated on the time that it had been notified of the issue and it could ‘present a technical answer’ and ‘recall the automobiles involved’.

Volkswagen had contacted house owners of round 12,000 registered keepers of at-risk fashions when the difficulty was delivered to mild 19 months in the past.

Nonetheless, it then bought one other 55,000 automobiles with the identical downside to new prospects within the UK with out the difficulty being rectified.

On the time, Which? criticised VW’s choice to proceed promoting automobiles with a recognized seatbelt fault because it meant extra automobiles could possibly be left unfixed in consequence.

It stated that if the German automotive big had stopped promoting these automobiles after the fault was found, solely 20,000 would wanted to have been recalled, considerably decreasing the variety of defective automobiles that have been on the street.

The difficulty hit headlines once more in November 2018 when VW was discovered to be conducting ‘casual remembers’ of among the fashions, offering a short lived answer utilizing plastic cable ties to safe the defective seatbelt.

Nonetheless, this answer had already initially been rejected by the DVSA (Driver and Car Requirements Company) as less than customary.

The difficulty impacts 76,484 VW Group automobiles, of which 6,612 are recognized to haven’t been repaired. One of many fashions affected is the VW Polo supermini (pictured)

VW in 2018 bought round 55,000 new automobiles with the issue not having been resolved

In November, security teams blasted the German automobile maker for conducting short-term repairs utilizing plastic zip ties (like these pictured)

The UK client campaigning group has since carried out a follow-up investigation and located that simply 91.four per cent of affected VW and Seat fashions have had the difficulty remedied.

Simply over 9 in ten impacted automobiles have sufficiently mounted, that means there are 6,612 with the issue nonetheless unresolved.

The DVSA has beforehand said that security remembers it points on automobiles ends in 98 per cent of them being mounted.

The remaining 2 per cent are outliers as a result of house owners being troublesome to contact as a result of car being bought on repeatedly, or the automobile in query already being written off.

If VW manages to match this recall success charge it could imply that 1,529 of the 76,484 impacted automobiles may nonetheless be in use.

Natalie Hitchins, of Which?, branded VW’s dealing with of the seatbelt recall as ‘appalling’ and the choice to not droop gross sales had ‘put considerably extra individuals in danger’.

She added: ‘Whereas a lot of the affected automobiles have since been efficiently recalled, there are nonetheless hundreds of automobiles on the street with a doubtlessly harmful fault that should be mounted.

‘Worryingly, these could possibly be resold to new house owners with no declaration that the automobile has been recalled for a security challenge.’

Three fashions of VW Group automobiles are affected by the issue. This consists of the Seat Ibiza (pictured), which is the sister automobile to the VW Polo

The Seat Arona compact SUV (pictured) is the third mannequin within the listing that has been discovered to have the rear seatbelt fault

And Which? has discovered a handful of examples on the market on the second-hand market, with no upfront data in personal adverts that they’ve an excellent recall.

For motor sellers, it is unlawful for them to promote any automobile with an excellent security recall discover, which must be mounted earlier than a brand new proprietor is discovered.

‘When shopping for a used automobile, we would at all times advise prospects to make use of the DVSA recall software to test whether or not it has any excellent remembers – and do not hand over any cash till it has been mounted,’ Hitchins defined.

Volkswagen has responded to Which?’s newest investigation.

A spokesperson on behalf of the model stated: ‘Affected automobiles are comparatively new and inside guarantee interval. Subsequently, prospects will convey these automobiles into official Volkswagen/Seat Retailers for a service (it could be extremely uncommon for them to not).’

They added: ‘We make each effort to encourage prospects to have a recall carried out at their earliest comfort. Moreover, any automobiles which might be serviced or bought in our community are checked and if vital rectified for any excellent remembers or technical updates.’

VW additionally stated that if incorrect particulars are registered on the DVLA, then the notification letter won’t be delivered.

That the completion charge will proceed to rise to nearer to the DVSA’s common completion charge over the approaching months, and that some prospects could also be ready for his or her subsequent service to get the repair, fairly than convey of their automobile particularly – for instance, if they do not use the rear seats.

VW Group additionally confirmed there have been no recorded incidents in relation to this fault, both within the UK or globally.