There Is “Absolutely A Change” In AEW & NJPW Relationship

AEW and NJPW haven’t labored collectively since All Elite Wrestling opened their doorways. The Elite truly spoke out about leaving NJPW and the separation was slightly tough.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer introduced up the 2 corporations’ relationship. Apparently, issues are altering after Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title has inserted into NJPW’s storyline.

“There is absolutely a change. Just the fact that New Japan acknowledged on their website that Chris Jericho is the AEW Champion and if Tanahashi wins he gets a championship match. As we all know when I was in Dallas [for NJPW] any mention of Kenny Omega and AEW were forbidden.”

Fumi Saito interjected that they had been advised to not speak about AEW (“that new company”) whereas in Dallas. NJPW didn’t even need All Elite Wrestling talked about in any respect.

Meltzer stated the most effective factor for each AEW and NJPW is to work collectively. He stated that issues modified as a result of the NJPW and ROH relationship isn’t what it was once. The concept is that they’re working so many exhibits within the USA that they’ll’t ship expertise to ROH.

He stated the NJPW workplace “knew about AEW before anyone,” however they had been loyal to ROH. Since Ring Of Honor didn’t wish to work with AEW that nixed their working relationship.

“As far as I know there’s no long-term deal or anything like that, but the door is open. Of course, New Japan now wants to run the United States, but they lost their television in the United States.”

New Japan Professional Wrestling may discover an enormous profit in working with AEW. The opportunity of seeing these two corporations working collectively is more likely than it was a month in the past. This simply exhibits how a lot issues can change in professional wrestling over time.