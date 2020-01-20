‘There is some sexism at work’: Boris Johnson comes under fire over plan for Cabinet reshuffle

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 05:46 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:51 EST, 20 January 2020

Boris Johnson was accused of sexism at this time as senior ministers ready for a post-Brexit reshuffle anticipated to see a number of senior ladies axed from his high crew.

The Prime Minister will make a sequence of modifications to his Cupboard subsequent month after the UK leaves the EU on January 31.

And it’s the few ladies within the crew who’re anticipated to be chopped, with names within the body together with Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

Different ministers anticipated to be purged embody Commons Chief Jacob Rees-Mogg.

One feminine Cupboard minister complained of a gender bias within the course of.

‘When you take a look at all the individuals who get briefed to be getting the sack, it’s all the ladies. You do marvel if there’s some sexism at work there,’ she advised the Instances.

It got here after it was revealed on the weekend that Mr Johnson will give his Cupboard Ministers ‘marks out of 10’ for his or her efficiency over the subsequent month as he decides who to fireplace in a reshufffle – with those that showboat on TV high of his hit record.

The transfer is a part of plans to re-energise his Authorities following criticism of his failure to set out a blueprint for energy and accusations that he’s dithering over large selections.

And he has advised No 10 officers to reduce his overseas journey plans so he can ‘personally drive supply’ of his Election manifesto guarantees, which he’ll set out after Brexit Day on January 31.

Mr Johnson has already come beneath hearth for the dearth of gender stability in his high crew.

There are simply seven feminine full Cupboard ministers, with Residence Secretary Priti Patel essentially the most senior, and 16 males.