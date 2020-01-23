'...There Will Be Partition Again': Bengal BJP Leader To PM Modi

Chandra Kumar Bose was referring to the continued protests towards the contentious laws (File)

New Delhi:

On the delivery anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his grandson and BJP’s Bengal unit Vice President Chandra Kumar Bose dropped a bombshell. With out naming the Citizenship Modification Act, he mentioned that the nation is transferring in the direction of a “second Partition”.

Chatting with IANS, Mr Bose claimed: “Today the nation is falling apart. I am not going into details. But there is no unity among communities in India.”

He was referring to the continued protests towards the contentious laws.

“So unless you put Netaji in front, the nation will disintegrate and there will be partition again. This is a very clear message I would like to give to the Prime Minister,” Mr Bose mentioned.

This comes on a day when the BJP termed Shaheen Bagh, the nucleus of anti-CAA protest in Delhi, as “Shame Bagh”. BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel mentioned: “Shaheen Bagh has become Shame Bagh.”

This isn’t the primary time although for the BJP. Few days earlier, its ally Shiromani Akali Dal determined to remain off the Delhi polls, demanding inclusion of Muslims within the Citizenship Modification Act.

The CAA makes it simpler for non-Muslim immigrants going through spiritual persecution within the Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to turn into Indian residents and reduces the stipulated variety of years one must spend in India for making use of for citizenship.