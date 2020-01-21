There’s a major secret in the Love Island Hideaway…

We’re now one week into Love Island 2020 – and already, the Hideaway is seeing some motion.

Our first take a look at tonight’s present sees newcomer Rebecca having a romantic date with each Connor and Callum within the locked away bed room, after she raised their coronary heart charges essentially the most throughout the Soiled Dancers problem.

However there’s a hidden secret within the Hideaway that HEARALPUBLICIST found once we visited the villa out in South Africa – and it’s very naughty certainly.

The model new ‘vibey’ Hideaway has a secret compartment hidden away for our Islanders to seek out.

The far left pink velvet panel on the Love Island Hideaway partitions is definitely a secret cabinet, prone to be stocked with secret treats for our Islanders (ought to they hopefully discover it).

Elsewhere within the Hideaway lies an out of doors bathe and a jacuzzi, that are each but to see anybody use them.

It appears new woman Rebecca has her eyes set on Callum throughout her date on tonight’s present.

Talking within the Seaside Hut, Rebecca boldly mentioned: “I’ve come in here to find someone. I’ve not come in here to mess about. I’m ready to go in there and step on people’s toes.”

She added to Connagh later: “I’m not going to inform individuals who I would like or why I would like them.

“I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

With Rebecca now on the scene, we may even see way more of the Hideaway in days to return…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.