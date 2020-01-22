There’s more to Ezra Miller’s Crisis cameo than we thought

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Warner Bros. Footage/DC Movies

Disaster on Infinite Earths, the CW’s greatest multi-night superhero occasion up to now, has given DC followers their first authentic crossover second between the movie and tv universes, however there’s extra to the stunning cameo than meets the attention.

As a part of a five-episode storyline that noticed all six of The CW’s live-action DC collection — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman — converge into one shared Earth-Prime universe, Disaster on Infinite Earths featured a slew of notable cameos by actors who’ve donned a DC superhero swimsuit each inside and past the community’s present slate of reveals. Chief amongst them was a stunning episode four run-in between DC Prolonged Universe star Ezra Miller and his Barry Allen TV-counterpart performed by Grant Gustin.

Disaster on Infinite Earths govt producer Marc Guggenheim tweeted after the episode aired, “I’m doing a few interviews tomorrow, and I’m sure the subject of Ezra’s appearance will come up, but what you need to know right now is that gentleman and scholar, Jim Lee, was instrumental in making this moment happen,”

Not lengthy after, Guggenheim opened as much as Leisure Weekly, revealing simply how concerned the DC Comics chief content material officer really was in pulling off one of many TV season’s most fun — and surprising — appearances.

“Basically, I was really working hand-in-hand with Jim,” Guggenheim informed EW. “From the moment we found out that this was a possibility, to once we knew Grant Gustin was cool and on board with it and Ezra was on board with it, I would send drafts of the scene to both Jim Lee and [DC Entertainment’s film VP] Adam Schlagman, and we would just go back and forth.”

That communication between Lee and Guggenheim supplied a short however vital trade between two Flashes that would sign massive issues for DC’s movie-verse.