There’s ‘no evidence’ testosterone jabs revive a flagging libido or fight fatigue 

Printed: 20:09 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:18 EST, 6 January 2020

Center-aged males who lose their intercourse drive shouldn’t be given testosterone, medical doctors say.

They need to be prescribed the hormone solely to deal with sexual dysfunction as a result of analysis reveals there may be little proof it helps to fight the male menopause – low libido and signs of getting outdated.

As males age, their testosterone ranges progressively fall, resulting in signs of the ‘manopause’ which may embrace fatigue and melancholy. Though these hormonal modifications are far much less sudden than in menopausal ladies and have an effect on solely round a fifth of males, some ask GPs for testosterone jabs – the equal for males of HRT.

Whereas testosterone can enhance a person’s intercourse drive, it additionally raises the chance of prostate most cancers and strokes.

Analysis revealed within the Annals of Inside Medication discovered little proof to help using testosterone and the American School of Physicians (ACP) has issued scientific pointers instructing medical doctors to keep away from prescribing the drug until it’s to deal with erectile dysfunction.

Medical doctors ought to focus on the advantages and harms of testosterone alternative remedy with sufferers who need to enhance their sexual operate, the ACP mentioned.

The faculty’s president, Dr Robert McClean, added: ‘Physicians are sometimes requested by sufferers about low testosterone however are sceptical about the advantages of testosterone remedy.

‘The proof reveals that males with age-related low testosterone might expertise slight enhancements of their sexual and erectile operate.

‘The evidence does not support prescribing testosterone for other reasons, such as energy, vitality, physical function, or cognition. It is unlikely… [it] would be effective.’

Though specialists warn that taking testosterone to regain youthful power might enhance the chance of coronary heart assault and stroke, prescriptions within the UK have leapt by 20 per cent since 2012.