‘There’s no way that guy took his life’: Epstein accusers don’t believe billionaire hanged himself

A number of of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims say they’ve doubts that the billionaire took his personal life final 12 months.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019 and pleaded not responsible to federal fees of intercourse trafficking involving dozens of women as younger as 14 years outdated.

He was discovered useless on August 10 in his cell on the Metropolitan Correctional Middle in Manhattan and an post-mortem concluded that he hanged himself.

However in particular that aired on ABC on Thursday night time, Reality and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, a few of his accusers say they do not imagine he dedicated suicide.

‘Now they’ve made certain we by no means know every thing,’ mentioned Maria Farmer, who’s believed to be the primary particular person to report Epstein his ‘madam’, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the FBI.

‘There is no means that man took his life.’

The night time of Epstein’s loss of life, two guards – Tova Noel, 31, and Michael Thomas, 41, -were allegedly procuring on-line for furnishings and napping as an alternative of checking in on Epstein.

The pedophile’s jail cell was simply 15 ft away from them.

Guards are alleged to conduct 5 checks, counting and observing each inmate and to stroll round each 30 minutes to verify inmates had been alive.

Prosecutors say surveillance video reveals the officers didn’t conduct a single depend regardless of them logging that they did.

After the guards found Epstein useless, the officers allegedly advised a supervisor that they had ‘tousled’ and ‘did not do any checks’ within the hours earlier than he killed himself, in line with a legal grievance.

Nevertheless, his loss of life has prompted widespread conspiracy theories and hypothesis that he was really murdered.

A few of his accusers seemingly really feel the identical means.

Farmer, who mentioned she does not imagine Epstein killed himself, says she and her sister had been sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell within the late 1990s.

Other than Farmer, two alleged victims – Jena-Lisa Jones and Michelle Licata – made comparable factors.

On listening to the information of Epstein’s loss of life, Jones advised ABC Information: ‘My coronary heart began racing and I used to be similar to: “This has to be fake.”‘

Licata added: ‘There’s loads of questions surrounding his loss of life. I imply, are you kidding me?

Jones and Licata mentioned they had been each sexually assaulted by Epstein as youngsters in Florida, at ages 14 and 16, respectively.

However, no matter how he died, a lot of his accusers say they’re indignant they’ll by no means get the possibility to face him in courtroom.

Chauntae Davies, 40, who was Epstein’s private masseuse, and had what she described as ‘non-consensual intercourse’ with him for a number of years, mentioned she felt robbed.

‘I used to be craving for the second to look him within the eye,’ Davies advised ABC Information.

‘I wanted him to listen to my phrases, and that justice has been robbed from me and from many others.