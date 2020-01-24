Theresa May reveals she is learning to ‘cook one new recipe every week’

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

24 January 2020

Theresa Might has lifted the lid on life after Downing Avenue as the previous PM mentioned she is filling her time by cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Mrs Might give up Quantity 10 in July final 12 months after failing to get her Brexit deal agreed by MPs.

She reportedly instructed a non-public cocktail reception hosted by accountancy agency PwC on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, that she was nonetheless adapting to having extra free time.

Theresa Might, pictured in Downing Avenue in June 2017 after turning into PM, has revealed she is filling her time by studying new recipes

She mentioned she had ‘extra time on my palms as of late’ however that she was attempting to make use of it productively.

‘I wish to spend extra time with my family and friends and I am studying to prepare dinner one new recipe each week,’ Mrs Might mentioned, in line with feedback reported by The Instances.

Mrs Might’s look on the summit of world energy brokers is more likely to elevate eyebrows provided that Boris Johnson has successfully banned ministers from going to the Swiss ski resort.

Sajid Javid, the Chancellor, is the one members of the federal government who was given permission to go.

Quantity 10 didn’t need ministers to be photographed ingesting champagne with billionaires when they need to be working to ship for voters.

However Mrs Might shouldn’t be the one former PM to pop up there, with David Cameron, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown additionally all in attendance.

Sajid Javid is the one UK authorities minister who has been allowed to go to the World Financial Discussion board in Davos

Mrs Might instructed the reception she wished to be remembered as a PM who ‘put nationwide curiosity first and tried to offer voice to the unvoiced’.

She additionally reportedly praised the Queen for her ‘super sense of responsibility’.

Mrs Might has vowed to proceed to function the Conservative MP for Maidenhead.