These College Football Players Have NO IDEA Who Britney Spears Is & It’s Triggering

What’s the world coming to!?

In a brand new video launched by ESPN, school soccer gamers from LSU and Clemson examined their data of all issues ‘90s and, we remorse to tell you, failed miserably when it got here to figuring out who Britney Spears is.

The gamers, born between 1998 and 2001, got a collection of photos that includes icons of the last decade. Whereas just a few of them had been in a position to establish historic artifacts like AOL, the band TLC, and the TV present Martin, actually NONE of them might establish Brit from a nonetheless of her …Child One Extra Time video!

Many professed that they’d by no means seen the celebrity of their life, whereas one participant guessed:

“It’s gotta be Lindsay Lohan or Hilary Duff.”

*gasp*

The worst response got here from the participant who made the next blasphemous remark:

“Can I inform you who I believed it was? Woman GaGa.”

What!? Within the phrases of Greta Thunberg: how dare you! (Overlook local weather change, this not-knowing-who-Britney-Spears-is disaster wants our full consideration.)

Watch the video (beneath) to see how unhealthy the epidemic already is.

They could be enjoying for a nationwide championship, however can a few of these @ClemsonFB and @LSUfootball gamers establish Britney Spears? SPOILER: No they can not. pic.twitter.com/GBhMtMgdpY — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2020

