These Pics Of Barack & Michelle Obama Will Make You Believe In Love Again!

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will endlessly be #relationshipgoals!

The previous president took to Twitter on Friday to honor his spouse on her 56th birthday with a photograph booth-style collection of candy pics.

Sharing photographs of the couple, who first tied the knot in 1992, getting progressively sillier and extra cute with one another, he wrote:

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

Awww!

The pics present the previous FLOTUS hugging her husband and getting a kiss from him. They then take a break for a cool shot the place Barack throws up deuces earlier than he pulls his spouse right into a passionate embrace together with his again going through the digital camera. Michelle endorsed the b-day shout out by giving the publish a like on the social web site.

Ch-ch-check out the overwhelming cuteness (beneath):

Michelle’s birthday isn’t the one motive they’re beaming of late. Earlier this week, the pair celebrated a significant showbiz achievement when the documentary American Manufacturing facility, which is the primary movie offered by their manufacturing firm Increased Floor, landed an Oscar nomination.

Barack celebrated the milestone on Instagram. Underneath an image of himself and Michelle posing with the filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, he wrote:

“Oscar nominations came out today and I’m glad to see American Factory’s nod for Best Documentary. I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!”

Yas, Obamas!

Appears like 2020 is already off to a smashing begin for America’s favourite pair; it’s no marvel different A-list are aspiring to be like them!

By “other A-list couples,” we in fact imply Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who’re stated to be hoping to ascertain a “mannequin just like the Clintons or Obamas” that may enable them to create “meaningful work while making a living” post-Megxit. As we reported, an ET insider stated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might doubtlessly begin producing initiatives just like the Obamas have with Netflix, along with their upcoming psychological well being docu-series for Apple TV.

We don’t suppose there’s a greater well-known couple Harry and Meg might draw inspo from! Do U?