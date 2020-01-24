“They Are Like Beasts, Not Humans”: Hangman On Nirbhaya Case Convicts

Nirbhaya Case: Pawan comes from generations of hangmen however this will probably be his first execution.

Meerut, India:

Pawan Kumar feels zero sympathy for the 4 males he is because of dangle subsequent month for the 2012 gang-rape and homicide that appalled India.

“The people who are going to die are like beasts, not humans,” the third-generation hangman and father-of-seven advised AFP in his tiny flat in Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.

“They are cruel people and that’s why they are going to lose their lives,” the 54-year-old mentioned.

The group set to be executed at 6 am on February 1 have been convicted for the gang-rape and homicide of a 23-year-old scholar.

They took turns to sexually assault her and brutalised her with an iron rod on a bus because it meandered by the streets of Delhi at evening. They then dumped her on a highway.

She died two weeks later in a Singapore hospital from intensive inner accidents.

Offended demonstrations by tens of 1000’s of individuals broke out throughout India, sparking soul-searching concerning the safety of girls and resulting in heavier sentences for intercourse crimes.

Grisly particulars

4 folks have been convicted. One, a minor, spent three years in a juvenile detention centre. A sixth dedicated suicide in jail earlier than the case concluded.

Pawan Kumar feels zero regret for the 4 males he is because of dangle subsequent month for the 2012 gang-rape and homicide on a Delhi bus.

Pawan Kumar has been in excessive demand for media interviews, and AFP’s allotted 20 minutes ended abruptly when an alarm on his cell phone signalled time was up.

“I have people from India and abroad who want to talk to me. You’re not the only ones,” he mentioned as his armed bodyguard appeared on.

‘Guru’ grandfather

Kumar comes from generations of hangmen however this will probably be his first execution. His grandfather, who he fondly describes as his “guru”, hanged former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins and two males over a infamous 1982 kidnap and homicide.

Kumar complains that his stipend of 5,000 rupees (US$70) a month is hardly sufficient to help his household, forcing him to look to others, together with the media, for “help”.

“People around me, including my family, have always treated me well, but after this execution, I’m certain respect for me will increase,” he mentioned.

And he has no qualms concerning the job he does, which he expects his sons to proceed, nor concerning the effectiveness of capital punishment.

“Crimes will decrease only when there are executions. You give them life imprisonment, they appeal and they come out only to commit more crimes,” he mentioned.

“People like them should be executed so others can learn a lesson that doing such things will give them an end like this.”